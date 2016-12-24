Irish raider should enjoy the ground at Kempton

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

The second day of Kempton’s King George VI Chase sees only four go to post for the Desert Orchid Chase. And the race has lost much of its lustre with the defection of the brilliant novice Altior who runs in the Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase earlier on the card and cannot be opposed.

Irish raider Special Tiara (2.20) won this corresponding race two years ago and receives 10lbs from former BetVictor Champion Chase winner Sire De Grugy.

Noel Fehily again takes the ride for Henry De Bromhead’s nine-year-old front-runner for whom the forecast good ground is ideal. The selection is 6/5 at BetVictor and it will be disappointing if he doesn’t go very close.

Beltor (2.55) has lost his way over timber having won the Adonis Hurdle here as a juvenile back in February 2015.

The selection bounced back to form when scoring on the level here earlier in the month and could be well treated at a venue which clearly suits.

Opening Batsman is one to note in the finale but another chance is given to Go Conquer (3.30) who only got as far as the first in a valuable Ascot handicap last time having shaped with considerable promise previously on his reappearance.

The Welsh Grand National is the big betting race of the day with the first two in the Hennessy Gold Cup - Native River and Carole’s Destrier - locking horns again over an additional three furlongs.

Native River (2.40) is the 4/1 favourite at BetVictor and it should be noted that the handicapper would give the Colin Tizzard six-year-old an additional 8lbs if he could frame the weights again.

The ground is likely to be just on the soft side of good and it will be very difficult to keep the favourite out of the frame given the race has the feel of a limited handicap with only 16lbs between bottom-weight and former winner of the race Emperor’s Choice (10st 10lbs) and the Tizzard trained favourite.

Native River didn’t jump as well as he can when runner up in the 4m National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham but he clearly gets on well with Richard Johnson and if he is to be a genuine Gold Cup contender (14/1 at BetVictor) he must go very close this afternoon off his old handicap mark of 155.

I have been very impressed with Defi Du Seuill (2.0) so far this season and would be surprised if he didn’t make it four out of four for the Philip Hobbs yard in the Grade 1 Juvenile Hurdle.

The selection looked very good when winning at Cheltenham last time picking up an Alan King juvenile Coeur De Lion) I have plenty of time for.

At Wetherby, Azzuri is likely to be all the rage in the opening Novices’ Hurdle but an each way alternative is Master Of Finance (12.55) despite the fact that the selection is penalised 7lbs for scoring at Ayr back in October.

The selection was a very decent handicapper on the level and was slick at his hurdles when scoring last time. Azzuri has one stand out piece of form, when runner up in the Group 2 Adonis Hurdle at Kempton back in February, but that form isn’t working out too well and I would be keen to take him on.

I am convinced Oldgrangewood (2.35) would have been involved in the finish at Aintree last time but for being brought down at the cross fence and he can recoup losses for the Skeltons’ who have a very strong hand at Wetherby this afternoon.

The great Douvan is in action at Leopardstown and at Limerick I think Domesday Book (2.10) can go well at a very big price in the valuable Handicap Chase over 2m 4f.

The selection should appreciate dropping back in trip having run well for a long way over 3m at Navan last time and he won his sole chase start at Limerick in a Beginners Chase at this meeting 12 months ago.

