In-form Doyle can help Royal Line make winning debut

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Masar gave jockey James Doyle a second success in the Group 3 Solario Stakes at Sandown on Saturday, and earns a quote of 33/1 with BetVictor for next year’s 2000 Guineas. The colt may struggle to match the abilities of Doyle’s other previous win in the race, on three-time Grou 1 winner Kingman, and it will be fascinating to see where he is campaign by connections before the end of the season.

Doyle is riding at the top of his game at present, and can help Royal Line (3.50) make a winning debut down at Windsor.

The colt is a Dubawi half-brother to plenty of winners, including Masterstroke and Moonlight Magic in the royal blue silks of Godolphin. Sheikh Mohamed’s old silks were brought back to no success at Sandown on Friday, but can score at the second time of asking.

Jeremy Noseda’s Take Me With You (1.50) could potentially be the best horse on the card and should take all the beating in the opening 6f Maiden. Jeremy Noseda’s filly built on her promising debut by finishing a brilliant third in the Group 3 Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and should take all the beating under Jamie Spencer.

Mark Johnston doesn’t send many runners down to the track, just five all season, but Go Now Go Now (2.20) makes the long trip from up north and looks well-placed to complete the hat-trick under Franny Norton.

The selection defied a poor draw to win well last time out over seven furlongs at Beverley and looks well-treated from just a 4lb rise at the weights. The yard remain in excellent nick and this well-bred colt should improve for stepping up in trip to a mile.

Another trainer that remains in good form is William Haggas who can strike with Crushed (4.20) dropping back in trip for the handicap over a mile and a quarter.

The selection continues to be supported in the market and has gone off 9/4 or shorter on all three starts this term. The selection failed to stay a mile and a half when last seen at Leicester and the drop back in trip, coupled with Georgia Cox’s 3lb claim, can see him make it fourth time lucky this season.

Elsewhere, I’m happy to take a chance on Donny Belle (2.40) dropping back to the minimum trip after failing to stay six furlongs last time out at Doncaster.

The selection showed promise in a trio of 5f Maidens and, despite disappointing on last month’s handicap debut, can bounce back from a 3lb lower mark and Tom Eaves replacing Josie Gordon in the plate.

Eaves can double-up aboard Perfect Madge (4.10) in the 6f Fillies’ Handicap for boss Kevin Ryan.

The pair will fancy their chances of Grou1 success with Brando in Saturday’s Group 1 Sprint Cup at Haydock but prior to that can warm-up by taking the Ripon feature. The selection was second when unfancied in the market last time out at Newmarket, chasing home subsequent winner Mojito, and should go one better from just a pound higher mark.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com and follow @BetVictorRacing on Twitter.