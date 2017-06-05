Immortal Romance can transfer work to the track at Yarmouth

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

There is significant rain forecast for Tuesday and the ground at many of today’s meetings is likely to be much softer than one might expect in early June.

At the time of writing, the ground is good to firm at Yarmouth and I can pass on a good word for Immortal Romance (2.20) in the opener for Michael Bell on debut. The selection has been working with a couple of previous juvenile winners and giving a good account of himself on the home gallops.

Those with racecourse experience don’t set the bar particularly high although there was plenty of cash about for Enjazaat at Newbury on debut. He is surely better than he showed on that occasion and it will be interesting if the market speak in his favour again with Jim Crowley doing the steering.

James Fanshawe fits the lightly-raced Singapore Sling (4.20) with a first time hood in the Mile Handicap and the form of his 2l second to Roller at Newcastle back in December gives him every chance in this grade.

At Chepstow, I am sweet on the chances of Hawridge Flyer (4.30) in the first division of the mile-and-a-half maiden for Stuart Kittow although it would be wrong to suggest the yard are in a rich vein of form.

The selection finished 10L second to Dubai Thunder at Newbury, when hampered at a vital stage, on his reappearance over 10f and today’s step up in trip will suit. Both Zenon and the filly Really Super represent big Newmarket yards and will win races this term, but the selection is from a decent staying family and his chance might be overlooked in the market.

There are two jumps cards this evening and at Southwell, Monbeg Legend (7.05) makes his hurdling debut for Nicky Henderson having his first start since April 2015 when he beat no less than the 140-rated Barney Dwan by three lengths. The selection was sold later in the month for £120,000 and it would be fair to say that connections have had to be patient in the interim period.

Bomber Command (7.35) ran well from the front when runner up at Uttoxeter (good ground) last time and that was an improved effort from Tom George’s five-year-old grey although his ability to handle soft ground would have to be taken on trust.

The 2m Handicap hurdle is a cracker with Our Three Sons and Ashoka much respected, but the nod goes to Not Never (8.35) who did us a favour when scoring at Huntingdon last time and is taken to follow up from a 6lbs higher mark. The selection could cope with good to soft ground but soft ground would be a negative and underfoot conditions should be noted.

At Fontwell, Highbury High (7.20) is 7lbs higher than when scoring at Market Rasen back in January but is one of the very few in the seven-runner field who copes with significant cut in the ground. I am a big fan of Sonneofpresenting but would be staggered if tonight’s ground was suitable although I do feel he can land a decent prize this summer.

Only three go to post for the Novices’ Handicap Chase but Day Of Roses (8.20) carries a 7lbs penalty for his course win here last week when he could be called the winner from some way out. Golden Investment likes to lead and the hope is that he can give the selection a decent tow into the race.

