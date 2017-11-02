Hiatt keeping an eye on the forecast

Peter Hiatt is hoping the rain stays away from Newmarket on Friday with talented mare Red Tea ready to spring from the stalls under Ryan Tate in the 1m handicap.

His Hook Norton yard has been laid low by a virus all summer and only the recent exploits of Raashdy, winning three times in just over a fortnight, has brought a smile back to his face.

She ran well enough in the Cambridgeshire on ground that was too soft for her Hook Norton trainer Peter Hiatt

The four-year-old was successful at Chelmsford City in October before striking again at Kempton last Wednesday and followed up at Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Now Hiatt is turning his attention to the highly-rated Red Tea and said: “She ran well enough in the Cambridgeshire on ground that was too soft for her. I think she could still run a nice race with a little bit of soft ground but ideally she would want good to firm.”

Commenting on the yard’s illness stricken summer he remarked: “I haven’t had that many runners but they have taken a long time to get over it. In the case of Iona Island it has finished her career which is a shame because we thought a good deal of her.”