Henryville looks good each-way value at Aintree

The declarations are in for the world’s greatest horserace the Randox Health Grand National and there was only one defector at the overnight stage - Pendra - which allows Doctor Harper, in the colours of 2008 winner Comply Or Die, to get a run. Doctor Harper is 66/1 at BetVictor.

Today’s card opens with the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital Handicap Hurdle over 2m 4f and Nicky Henderson has a strong hand with Thomas Campbell and Rather Be in the field. The latter only got as far as the second in the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham and is a potential improver but the each way vote goes to Sumkindofking (1.45) for Tom George.

The selection ran a good race at Kempton last time and after just four starts over hurdles is open to significant improvement. I think this flat left-handed track will suit and if he gets luck in running which will be needed in this 22-runner race. The selection is 20/1 at BetVictor and that represents a fair each-way price.

Moon Racer ran no race in the Champion Hurdle last time and I wonder if that run against the best hurdlers around will have left its mark? This is a big step up in grade for Mount Mews but there is every chance that he is up to it. The latter, however, is reluctantly overlooked in favour of River Wylde (2.20) who I had marked down as a potential winner of this race when landing the Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle at Kempton in February.

The selection improved again when third to the enigmatic Labaik in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and this track will surely suit him right down to the ground. If over those exertions – he had a hard race at the Festival – he will be hard to beat and 5/2 with BetVictor looks a very fair price.

Might Bite (2.50) is impossible to oppose in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase although his antics on the run in at Cheltenham, where he tried to pull himself up, means he cannot be a betting proposition at 8/13.

The Melling Chase is a cracker and there is plenty of pace in the race which should suit Irish raider Sub Lieutenant (3.25) who finished an excellent second in the Ryanair behind Un De Sceaux last time and should have the race run to suit.

Trained by Henry De Bromhead the selection can just see off the home challenge led by Fox Norton and God’s Own who also ran well at Cheltenham.

Fox Norton looked in need of an extra half mile when beaten a head in the Champion Chase and I think the race revolves around the two with Sub Lieutenant (3/1 joint favourite at BetVictor) getting a narrow vote.

The Topham is one of my favourite races of the year although I don’t have the best of records in this 2m 6f Chase where they jump just over a full circuit of the National fences. My two against the field are Henryville (4.05) and Gold Present with marginal preference for the former who is 12/1 at BetVictor.

The selection finished third in the Grand Sefton Chase here back in December and has a pull in the weights with the first two home As De Mee and Henryville. The selection is ridden by dual Grand National winning jockey Leighton Aspell and can reward each way support at 12/1 with BetVictor.

Novice Gold Present lacks experience of the National fences but put up a career best when runner up at Cheltenham last time and remains open to significant improvement.

The Sefton Novices’ Hurdle is the fourth Grade 1 on a magnificent card and The Worlds End (4.40) was in the process of running a very big race when coming down two out in the Albert Bartlett last time.

The selection looks every inch a chaser and could become a Gold Cup horse in time but I will be disappointed if he doesn’t go very close later today and 5/2 at BetVictor looks a fair price.

