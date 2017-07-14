Hart Stopper can defy rise in weights at Yarmouth

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Richard Hannon has nominated the Champion Stakes at Newmarket as his main end-of-season target for his St James’s Palace Stakes winner Barney Roy but surely, the colt will take in the Juddmonte International at York next month. That looks the ideal next race for the Eclipse runner up and if, and when, he gets the green light for the Knavesmire he won’t be 5/2 with BetVictor for long.

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Britain during Wednesday and that obviously tempers confidence behind today’s recommendations given underfoot conditions are the most important factor in any horse race.

Hayley Turner makes her latest eagerly awaited comeback at Yarmouth this evening when she rides Hart Stopper (5.45) for Michael Bell in the Lady Riders’ Handicap.

The selection has won two out of his last three and can defy a 5lb rise for his latest Haydock success when he was slowly away, but was well on top in the end. The selection has run well on good to soft ground in the past, but would not want the ground any softer than that.

In the 10f handicap, Another Eclipse (6.45) looks to be open to further improvement having landed the odds comfortably at Brighton last time for David Simcock.

The colt was raised 3lbs for that effort but the Newmarket handler has called on the services of leading apprentice David Egan who takes the selection’s weight down to 7st 12lbs.

Sir Mark Prescott’s last five runners, at the time of writing, have finished 2nd, 2nd, 2nd, 3rd, 3rd so they are all running well in defeat but the hope is that Veiled Secret (8.40) can land the finale at Sandown in his first-time cheek-pieces. The selection finished second over C&D here last month from a 2lbs lower mark and it is perhaps significant that the colt holds two further entries later in the week.

At Lingfield this afternoon, I am looking forward to seeing the racecourse debut of the well-bred filly Forever In Love (4.30) for leading connections. Sir Michael Stoute has only had the one two-year-old winner this season but he hasn’t run many juveniles and I expect this inmate to be ready to do herself justice first time out.

Uttoxeter plays host to a cracking jumps card and it is no surprise to see Cut The Corner (4.10) drop back in trip having looked a non-stayer over three miles at Worcester last time.

There is plenty of pace in the race, which should suit the selection who could easily go under the radar for Alistair Ralph and his amateur jockey Alex Edwards.

The selection won from this mark when trained by Dr Richard Newland who saddles top weight Trafalgar Rock. All seven runners can be given a realistic chance although The Grey Taylor is considered the biggest danger dropping down the handicap.

In the 3m Handicap Hurdle Supreme Steel will have his supporters having finished runner up over C&D on his first start since joining Dr Newland. He has been raised 3lbs for that run, however, and I am going to take a chance on Mont Choisy (3.35) who ran better than his finishing order would suggest when last seen making his debut for the Bowen yard last month. James Bowen take off a valuable 10lbs from the back of the each way selection and it will be interesting to see if he attracts any market support.

At Catterick, Three Duchesses is 6lbs well-in following her facile Yarmouth success last week for which she was raised 12lbs. That was obviously a much-improved show from the three-year-old but she is not guaranteed to appreciate today’s additional quarter-of-a-mile and is likely to be a very short price.

I’m going to take a chance, however, on Fillydelphia (3.15) who wasn’t beaten far at Hamilton last time and whose two career wins have come over today’s C&D. Do note both those successes came with cut in the ground and any significant rain would be considered a plus.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com and follow @BetVictorRacing on Twitter.