Hales puts plans on hold for Topper

Edgcote trainer Alex Hales may have to temper his enthusiasm for the jumping game a while longer.

Hales had been poised to unleash Topper Thornton and Duel At Dawn at Prestbury Park on Saturday but fears the absence of rain may cause him to take a pull with his plans.

Topper Thornton is an exciting staying chaser with form in Ireland which could have one of the Nationals on his agenda this season while Duel At Dawn was due to run in the Pertemps qualifier, but might equally go over fences soon.

The Trafford Bridge handler said: “It is a long season and we might have to be patient. There is a chance Duel At Dawn will run over fences at Chepstow next Tuesday.”

Hales’ momentum could continue with Stepover and Running Wolf while he has booked the excellent amateur Serena Brotherton for Take Two for a lady amateur riders’ race at Newbury on Saturday.