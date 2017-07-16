Great & Little Tew remain in trouble after defeat to Slough

Great & Little Tew remain deep in relegation trouble in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Relegation rivals Slough beat Harry Smith’s side by five wickets in Saturday’s division one fixture at Ledwell Road.

Having been inserted, Tew were soon in trouble at 22-2 with Smith 16 bowled by Ikhlaq Nawaz and Jordan Garrett bowled by Zohaib Ahmed. Joe White 16 and Lloyd Brock steadied the ship before the opener was bowled by Nawaz.

The Middle order set about getting the hosts back on track.

Tom Price, on his debut, and Henry Woodward took the score on to 95-5. Price 22 was caught by Shazad Rana off Ali Akbar Raja and Woodward soon followed with only another 15 runs on the board, stumped by Rana off Raja for 34 runs off 69 balls, which included five fours.

Jancan Adams shared good partnerships with Robbie Shurmer and Andy Harris as Tew reached 153-8. Adams finally went for 29 runs off 38 balls, caught by Mohammed Avas off Raja, while Joe Thomas 18 and Lawrence Brock 12 helped Tew reach 184-9 off their 54 overs.

In reply, Slough openers Nabil Shah and Fahim Qureshi gave the visitors a superb start, putting on 75 runs for the first wicket. Shah was caught by Lloyd Brock off Thomas for 25 runs but Qureshi and Avas 37 carried on the good work as Slough reached 129-2.

Qureshi was caught by Woodward off Shurmer for 68 runs and the hosts picked up another three wickets in quick succession but Feroz Baig hit an unbeaten 40 runs as the visitors edged towards the target and passed it in the 40th over.