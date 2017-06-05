Going at Haydock should not be a concern for Ajman Princess

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Further rain forecast at Haydock Park this afternoon and conditions look sure to be testing for their seven race card.

The Group 3 Pinnacle Stakes for fillies and mares and Ajman Princess (3.30) has the best form in the book having finished runner up in the Gp1 Ribblesdale Stakes on soft ground at the Royal meeting last year.

The selection was a fluent winner of a Goodwood listed contest last time on fast ground but today’s surface will hold no fears. The selection is 9/4 at BetVictor and she may have most to feat from French raider Bateel (5/1) and Return Ace (14/1 at BetVictor) who might be a shade overpriced on her belated seasonal reappearance.

In the John Of Gaunt Stakes there is plenty of pace in the race and the race could be set up for a closer. I like the booking of Ryan Moore for Mitchum Swagger (4.05) who travelled well until fading inside the final furlong in the Lockinge Stakes over a mile at Newbury last time. This drop back in trip will suit and at 5/1 with BetVictor he can reward each way support.

The ground is described as good at Newmarket where they are racing on the July course for the first time this year. I’m looking forward to the racecourse debut of Glorious Journey (1.25) in the opening 6f Novice Stakes (division one for Charlie Appleby whose juveniles are in such good form. This son of Dubawi cost 2,600,000gns as a yearling and his Group 1 entries later in the season suggest he has been showing plenty on the Newmarket gallops.

Trainer James Tate fits Law And Order (2.30) with a visor for the first time and drops his colt down in trip to seven furlongs in the valuable three-year-old handicap. I think he might be overpriced at 12/1 with BetVictor and is taken to reward each way support.

At Beverly High Hopes (3.50) is taken to go one better than on her reappearance when she finished a good second off a 3lbs lower mark at Doncaster on heavy ground for David Simcock. After just six career starts the filly is open to further improvement and underfoot conditions will not be a concern.

At Chester Khamaary (3.10) is taken to maintain her unbeaten record for Mark Johnston in the extended seven-furlong handicap.

The selection has won both her starts at Redcar including a 7L success over the mile there last month under Dan O’Neill who keeps the ride. The placed horses have subsequently run well in defeat and the selection is open to further improvement although she will have to progress again to defy a 16lbs hike in the weights.

On Sunday, Uae Queen (4.05) can win the fillies’ maiden for Roger Varian at Nottingham having shaped like a sure-fire future winner when third at Redcar over seven furlongs and the step up to a mile looks sure to suit. The returning Kitty Boo and Sasini will help the price on the selection in what looks an informative contest.

At Goodwood, Time To Exceed (4.45) looked an unlucky loser when denied a clear run at Windsor last time over six furlongs and she looks ready for a step back up in trip although she is 2lbs higher than when runner up last time.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com and follow @BetVictorRacing on Twitter.