God Given makes most of the conditions

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Soft ground made life difficult for punters at the weekend, throwing up some perhaps surprise results at both Newbury and Newmarket.

God Given was an impressive winner at the latter, and looks a progressive filly to keep an eye towards the back end of the campaign.

She is yet another 3yo filly by second season sire Nathaniel, who has put plenty of stamina into the pedigree of his offspring.

Another 3yo filly by Nathaniel is Enable who could potentially run in next weekend’s King George at Ascot and is now 7/4 with BetVictor to win a third successive Gp 1 over a mile and a half.

Elsewhere, it was another spectacular Saturday for trainer Richard Fahey, winning the £250,000 Weatherbys for the third year in the last five thanks to 14/1 shot Bengali Boys, and the yard should taste further success in the Ayr opener with Regulator (1.55) under Paul Hanagan.

The colt looked useful when second on debut over 5f at Beverley and can go one better stepping up in trip an extra furlong.

Hanagan partners Suwaan in the feature handicap over the minimum trip and whilst respected, is overlooked in favour of Holmeswood (3.05) under regular partner Paul Mulrennan.

The selection was fourth behind the re-opposing Dark Defender here last time out at track, over six furlongs on good ground, but should be suited by the drop back to the minimum trip, and is 5lb better off at the weights.

The soft ground at Windsor should suit Ed Walker’s Di Alta (6.45) in the Fillies’ Handicap over a mile and a half.

The daughter of High Chaparral made a winning debut with cut in the ground last season at Nottingham, and has been progressive in three handicaps since returning from a lengthy absence in the spring. Her second last time out at Doncaster has already been franked subsequently, and she can go one better with Thomas Brown booked to ride.

Roger Varian’s Atletico (7.45) never travelled last time out at Ascot but remains potentially ahead of his mark and, with the handicapper taking off a further pound, he can reward each-way support under Andrea Atzeni. The Kodiac gelding looked potentially group class when second on handicap debut at Newmarket in the summer of 2015 and, back from a lengthy absence, can score at the third time of asking this term.

Luke Morris heads to Beverley to ride for boss Sir Mark Prescott and can take the opener in East Yorkshire aboard Piedita (5.55) in the 2m Handicap. The selection, a well-bred daughter of 2007 Derby winner Authorized, showed little in a trio of maidens last year but was well-backed for her seasonal reappearance when third of four last month at Catterick over a mile and a half.

That outing will have blown the cobwebs away and she is a confident selection to relish this afternoon’s step up in trip.

Special Purpose (6.25) looked a smart prospect when making a winning debut last month at Lingfield and should be able to defy a penalty over the minimum trip.

The well-bred son of Scat Daddy showed a smart turn of foot to win well on debut and looks a potentially smart colt for connections.

Mick Appleby’s consistent filly Moi Aussie (8.25) has been knocking on the door lately and must go close in the 7f Handicap under excellent 7lb apprentice Raymond Dawson. After finishing third in competitive handicaps at Bath and Yarmouth, and should remain competitive from an unrevised mark.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com and follow @BetVictorRacing on Twitter

Be Lucky