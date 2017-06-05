Gerry The Glover can get back to winning ways at Hamilton

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Sunday’s impressive Chantilly winner Muthmir was yesterday cut from 20s to 14/1 with BetVictor for the King’s Stand Stakes on the opening day of Royal Ascot later in the month although he has a bit to find with the flying filly Marsha (4s at BetVictor) on last month’s Newmarket form.

Soft ground is likely to be the order of the day at Hamilton where I hope to see Gerry The Glover (4.10) end a two-year losing run.

The selection can run off the same mark as when a never nearer third at Beverley last time when he met trouble in running and was only beaten a neck in third. The five-year-old has never won over nine furlongs but was certainly not stopping over Beverley’s stiff extended mile last time.

I am surprised that the handicapper has not seen fit to raise Beneficial Joe (3.00) after his fine second to Always Lion at Market Rasen over three miles on his chase debut last month.

Today’s additional quarter mile should not be a problem although it should be noted that all his form is on decent ground and it would be a negative if the word soft appeared in the official going description (currently good).

Paddy Brennan takes over on Beneficial Joe and he also rides Rockchasebullett in the 3m handicap hurdle and the nine-year-old will have plenty of supporters as he bids to go one better than when runner up over C&D ten days ago.

He must go close but he doesn’t quite get 3 miles and hat-trick seeking Arboretum (3.30) gets the vote. The selection is in the form of his life at present and a 7lbs penalty for Friday’s Market Rasen success over 2m 4f might not prevent him following up.

Day Of Roses was engaged at Fontwell on Tuesday evening and is unlikely to run again over 2m 6f less than 24 hours later but he would be a fascinating contender if he faced the starter in Staffordshire today. That said I am going to give Desert Sting (4.30) another chance as long as there is no further significant rain.

The selection was an impressive winner at Stratford last month but never gave his running at Bangor later in the month when conditions were probably a bit softer than the official description of good to soft. This slight drop back in trip is a plus and this multiple winning pointer is taken to get back to winning ways.

There is a competitive card on the Kempton polytrack surface this evening and in the 7f Maiden Khitaamy is likely to improve on his third at Nottingham on debut when on unfancied 25/1 shot.

The winner of that event at Colwick Park has followed up but the form doesn’t look anything out of the ordinary and the newcomer Don’t Give Up (6.55) is taken to make a winning debut. The selection is bred to get further in time but his brother was a winner at this 7f trip before improving for the step up in distance.

I’m looking forward to seeing Clowance One (7.55) back on the track after a lengthy absence and this C&D winner can get his career back on track on a surface that obviously suits.

Trained by Roger Charlton the horse has been gelded since his last start back in November 2015 but the handler can certainly get them ready at Beckhampton and the five-year-old remains open to further improvement.

In the finale, Ryan Moore takes over on Chelsea’s Boy (8.25) for Ralph Beckett and the combination can show that his recent modest effort at Nottingham was down to the soft ground, which he failed to cope with.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com and follow @BetVictorRacing on Twitter.