Feature race could be a real cracker

A potentially cracking Whitley Simpson Men’s Open promises to be the highlight of Monday’s Warwickshire point-to-point meeting at Mollington.

The 20-strong entry includes seven last-time out winners in the shape of Consigliere, Lough Inch, Anquetta, Brody Bleu, Le Bacardy, Theodore Lamb and Uppertown Hawk.

However, the top-rated is Sacre Toi, who was second to Silver Roque at Bitterley last time out. Lough Inch has won four of his five starts this term for Waltham-on-the-Wolds trainer Tommy Morgan while Robert Waley-Cohen may put retirement on hold for Anquetta to run the veteran at his local track.

The Edgehill owner-trainer hinted that the 13-year-old’s win at Lockinge on Easter Monday maybe his swan-song but, with conditions likely to favour his charge, he could line-up under his jockey son Sam.

Francesca Nimmo, who trains at Ettington has several options for Theodore Lamb. Le Bacardy is chasing a hat-trick after scoring at Maisemore Park and Brampton Bryan, while Brody Bleu may bid to follow up his win in a match at Paxford.

The Claydon Horse Exercisers Ladies’ Open has attracted 14 entries topped by Conkies Lad, an easy 20-lengths winner at Penshurt for trainer Charlotte Marshall in March.

Man Of Steel is set to represent Alan Hill’s Aston Rowant yard after running in hunter chases on his last two starts.

Top Smart, winner of his last five point-to-points, is an interesting entry from Jenny Pidgeon’s Astwell Castle yard, near Brackley, while Beggar’s Velvet, who gave Eydon trainer Amy Cox her first winner as a rider when scoring over this course and distance on Grand National day, may bid to follow up.