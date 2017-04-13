Exeter trip is worthwhile as Longsdon edges closer

Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon edged closer to another half-century of winners for the season on Tuesday.

The Hull Farm handler moved on to 49 for the campaign after he saddled Treackle Tart to land the spoils at Exeter.

She is a mare I like and hope she will progress further Trainer Charlie Longsdon

The five-year-old won the Relax Discover Explore With Haulfryn Holidays Novices Handicap Hurdle in the hands of Sam Twiston-Davies.

Longsdon said: “Treackle Tart won well on her handicap debut under an excellent ride by Sam Twiston-Davies.

“She suited the ground and the step-up in trip. She is a mare I like and hope she will progress further.”

Stablemate Drop Out Joe was pulled-up in Saturday’s Randox Health Grand National

Towcester kicks-off a run of four jumping fixtures in the space of a month, starting today (Thursday) and Stratford’s run of evening meetings gets under way on Saturday.

At Towcester, Longsdon saddles Lambeau Field in the Haygain Hay Steamers Clean Healthy Forage Handicap Hurdle with Tom O’Brien set to partner the four-year-old.

Longson saddles Masterplan in the Bet365 Handicap Chase with the seven-year-old set to be ridden by Graham Watters.

The combination team up again with Searching For Gold in the concluding bumper.

Excitement at Towcester will be at fever pitch in the build up to its first ever staging of the Greyhound Derby in July. So there are no apologies for naming one of Thursday’s contests the Home Of The Greyhound Derby July 1st Chase.

Mollington trainer Paul Webber has Fingers Crossed entered in the race with Richie McLernon set to ride the seven-year-old for the Cropredy Lawn handler.