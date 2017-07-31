Enable seems the obvious choice to be Chantilly ace

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Enable’s brilliant Ascot win in the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes has seen her odds cut from 5/1 to 2/1 at BetVictor for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly on the first Sunday in October.

At this stage, I can’t see past the brilliant John Gosden-trained filly for the end-of-season Parisian showpiece and I wouldn’t be surprised if the dual classic winner did not run again before the Arc, although connections are reported to still be considering a tilt at the Yorkshire Oaks next month.

At Ayr this afternoon Addicted To You (3.00) races from a mark 6lbs higher than when scoring at Catterick earlier in the month and I take him to follow up in the two-mile handicap. That might not have been the best of staying handicaps, but the selection was well on top at the end of that contest and, as a three-year-old, gets a significant weight-for-age allowance today from his elders.

I’m still not convinced that the Kevin Ryan horses are firing on all cylinders, but Weekend Offender (3.35) looked ready for a step up in trip when staying on too late over a mile at York last time. The gelding had has yet to prove he stays this ten furlong trip, but I know connections are hopeful that the additional quarter mile will bring about some improvement. If so, he will be extremely tough to beat.

At Windsor this evening Glorious Forever (6.40) is visored for the first-time having disappointed at Ayr last time when well supported. The hope is that it could be a big night for trainer Ed Walker who must believe there is more to come from his lightly-raced three-year-old who did score over a mile here on his second juvenile start.

Boychick (7.50) ran a cracker at Doncaster last time when just touched off from the same mark earlier in the month. Three of the selection’s four career wins have been on an artificial surface but he showed on Town Moor last time that he is as equally effective on turf.

Boychick is also trained in Lambourn by Walker and ridden by Jamie Spencer and the combination also team up with Know Your Limit (8.20) in the finale. The selection remains a maiden after five starts but ran his best race yet when runner up at Haydock from a 2lbs lower mark on his latest effort.

At Newton Abbot Miss Spent will be a warm order to follow up Friday’s Uttoxeter success for Dan Skelton under a 7lbs penalty and connections appear to have found another excellent opportunity. That said Prussian Eagle (2.45) impressed when scoring at Ffos Las on his most recent start and remains well treated on his best form in Ireland despite an 8lbs rise. Evan Williams’ conditional Mitchell Bastyan is good value for his 8lbs claim.

The marathon that is the Galway Festival begins this evening and great to see Barry Geraghty back in the saddle after another prolonged period on the sidelines. In the opener, Geraghty rides Le Richebourg (5.20) who has looked a potentially smart recruit over timber and can maintain his unbeaten record at the expense of similarly smart unbeaten novices’ Twobeelucky and Nessum Dorma. A tremendous start to what promises to be seven wonderful days – both on and off the track.

