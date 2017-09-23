Elargam looks smart enough to land the spoils at Newmarket

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Saturday’s Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket looks like being one of the best juvenile races of the season with Ballydoyle’s Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes winner Clemmie heading the market at 13/8 with BetVictor. I felt, however, that Royal Ascot winner Heartache (4/1 at BetVictor) was crying out for an extra furlong when scoring at Doncaster over the minimum trip earlier in the month and I think she will give the Irish raider plenty to think about.

Eight races on Newmarket’s card this afternoon with the highlight the Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes for two-year-old colts and geldings. Tip Two Win won a listed contest at Doncaster last time over today’s 7f trip and that is, arguably, the best form on offer but I was very taken with the debut success of Elarqam (3.45) at York last month and this son of Frankel out of Guineas winner Attraction looks potentially smart.

My first thought when he went past the post on the Knavesmire last month was that we would see the colt stepped up to a mile next time, but connections obviously feel he has the toe for this stiff 7f although I feel he will get at least ten furlongs next term.

Charlie Appleby has a good record with juveniles’ first time out but Ghaiyyath (2.00) gave the impression he would benefit from his Doncaster debut when finishing third of ten.

The colt went off a well-supported 6/5f on that occasion but the hope is that the losses are only leant. The son of Dubawi has a Group One entry back at Doncaster in the Racing Post Trophy next month and he must go very close today if connections are to consider that prestigious contest.

There is a hot nursery with four of the seven-runner field last-time-out winners but preference goes to Simon Crisford’s Global Conqueror (2.35) who remains a maiden after three starts but also open to considerable improvement.

The listed 2m Rose Bowl Stakes is the other highlight on the card and I felt Winning Story (4.20) ran a solid race in his first time visor under the steadier of 9st 10lbs in the Ebor last time and this step back up in trip should suit.

The ground looked extremely testing at Perth yesterday but that should not inconvenience Mumgos Debut (3.20) who can defy top-weight for Lucinda Russell in the 2m 4f handicap chase.

The selection won three times last season and is taken to give 6lbs to Dr Moloney although the latter has, surprisingly, been dropped 6lbs by the handicapper for what was a decent effort at Hexham last time. Richard Johnson is back on board this afternoon.

Ballyandy (4.30) makes his eagerly-awaited chase debut for Nigel Twiston-Davies and he is taken to make the most of the weight he receives from Fagan who was an impressive winner over three miles here back in July.

Twiston-Davies has saddled the winner of this particular contest four times in the last seven years including with Flying Angel twelve months ago and Ballyandy did us a favour when landing the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury back in the spring.

At Pontefract, Mirimar (6.20) is 4lbs higher than when second at Chepstow last time but after only five career starts he can continue his recent improvement and take the finale for Ed Vaughan.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com and follow @BetVictorRacing on Twitter.