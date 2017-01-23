Dubai Angel can maintain Jefferson’s good run at Newcastle

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Ascot’s Clarence House Chase card succumbed to the elements on Saturday, with the feature Group 1 2m Chase rescheduled for Saturday at Cheltenham; much like it was in 2013 when Sprinter Sacre sauntered to success prior to landing the Queen Mother Champion Chase just seven weeks later

Despite Ascot’s abandonment, and Taunton likewise, there was stuff wonderful National Hunt action from Haydock where Bristol de Mai was undoubtedly the star of the show, cut to 16s from 25s with BetVictor for the Ryanair Chase after making a mockery of his handicap mark in the Peter Marsh under Daryl Jacob.

The grey sealed a double on the card for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies after The New One’s third successive win in the Group 2 Champion Hurdle Trial and was cut to 20/1 from 25s with BetVictor for the Champion Hurdle and unchanged at 25s stepped up in trip for the Stayers’ Hurdle.

Another cut for Cheltenham Festival success was Waiting Patiently who maintained his unbeaten record over fences with an impressive defeat of Paul Nicholls’ Politologue and earned a quote of 10/1 (first show) with BetVictor for the JLT Novices’ Chase at the Festival in March.

Trainer Malcolm Jefferson is having a particularly good season for the Northumbria-based handler and Dubai Angel (2.40) should maintain the yard’s good form up at Newcastle.

The selection was beaten by Elgin over the minimum trip on Fighting Fifth day earlier in the season, but duly made amends when scoring impressively at Sedgefield on Boxing Day. He should improve for this afternoon’s step up in trip and defy a penalty under Brian Hughes.

Hughes must go close earlier on the card aboard Grant Bewley’s Casual Cavalier (2.10) in the Novices Limited Handicap Chase over an extended two miles.

The improving chaser has won two of his three starts since moving to the yard from former trainer John Wade, scoring over the minimum trip at both Kelso and Ayr, and upped 11lb by the handicapper thereafter. Nevertheless, he remains a horse going in the right direction and has conditions to suit to score for the third time over fences.

I’m looking forward to seeing Sue Smith’s No Planning (3.10) dropped in grade for an excellent renewal of the 3m Handicap Chase.

The selection was rated as high as 147 after winning a competitive handicap chase at Haydock in April 2014, and has been consistent in better company thereafter. The handicapper has given him a chance however, and he must go close from a revised mark of 131 under the excellent Danny Cook.

Perseid (3.40) can hopefully complete a quick-fire double for the Smith yard in the finale under Sean Quinlan, with the pair reunited after scoring impressively last month at Sedgefield.

The seven-year-old defied an absence of six months to stay on strongly over two miles and should defy a 6lb rise now stepping up in trip to two and a half miles.

They also go at Bangor where I hope to see Henry Daly’s Back to the Hatch (1.50) follow-up his recent Novices’ Hurdle success under a penalty in the opener.

The form of that recent course and distance success was franked by the runner-up on his next start, and he must go close under champion jockey Richard Johnson.

The step up to three miles should see Drumviredy (2.50) go close under 3lb claimer Charlie Deutsch in the 3m Handicap Chase.

Venetia Williams’ eight-year-old is unexposed over fences, placed in his previous two starts in competitive handicap chases over two and a half miles, but is a point-to-point winner in his native Ireland and must be competitive stepping up to three miles from a career low mark.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com and follow @BetVictorRacing on Twitter.