Drop Out Joe will represent Longsdon in Grand National

Chipping Norton trainer Charlie Longsdon will now have just the one runner in Saturday’s Randox Health Grand National.

Drop Out Joe will run in the big race at Aintree for the Hull Farm handler.

The veterans series provides great prize money to encourage horses to race into their twilight years Trainer Charlie Longsdon

Pendra had also been due to run but was pulled out of Thursday.

Drop Out Joe won the John Smith’s Summer Cup Handicap Chase at Uttoxeter in June. The nine-year-old has won six times from 21 starts.

He was fourth at Aintree in the Racing UK iPad App Handicap Chase in 2015 and the drying ground will help his cause.

Loose Chips and Bob Tucker made it a one-two for Longsdon at Ascot on Saturday.

Loose Chips won the Grandnational2017.com Veterans’ Handicap Chase, leg five of the veterans chase series, pipping stablemate Bob Tucker, a year his junior, on the run-in under Graham Watters.

It was a ninth career win for the 11-year-old from 40 starts and Longsdon said: “Loose Chips has won over £62,000 this season, winning two veterans’ series qualifiers. Bob Tucker ran a terrific race and it was good to see him running back to form.”