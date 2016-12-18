Double Treasure set for improvement at Bangor

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Willie Mullins is set to saddle the mare Vroum Vroum Mag in the Christmas Hurdle on Boxing Day as a small but select field of five were entered for the Kempton Grade 1 at the five-day stage. The horse won the Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival (2m 5f) back in March and is 5/2 favourite behind Yanworth (6/4) at BetVictor for the Grade 1 prize.

Today is the last days racing in Britain before the Boxing Day feast and soft ground is the order of the day at Bangor-On-Dee for their seven race card.

In the opener both Twenty Eight Guns and Supreme Asset are likely to run well but Double Treasure (12.35) looked to be crying out for a step up in trip when runner up on his chase debut and this lightly-raced five-year-old is entitled to improve on that Huntingdon run.

Ten go to post for the marathon 3m 5f Handicap Chase and Millicent Silver was staying on when brought down in the Borders National at Kelso last time on her reappearance. She takes plenty of driving but is a dour stayer and is a must for the short-list.

Kilcullen Flem (1.05) is blinkered for the first time for the Rebecca Curtis/Aidan Coleman combination and this 3m Hurdle winner on soft ground should appreciate this stamina test.

The six-year-old has disappointed in a couple of starts over fences but has dropped 6lbs for those runs and can reward each way support.

The same Curtis/Coleman combination team up with Going For Broke in the next and the horse only carries one 7lbs penalty despite winning two starts over timber as one was for conditional jockeys. He must go close but Burrows Park (1.35) was useful on the Flat in France and made an encouraging British debut when runner up at Plumpton last month.

Trained by Venetia Williams that initial experience shouldn’t be lost on the selection who can take advantage of the weight he receives from the Curtis runner.

The Henderson yard were in excellent form at Ludlow yesterday and their Follow The Bear will appreciate stepping up in trip having finished runner up on his debut for the yard here last month. Marginal preference, however, is for Scotchtown who has won his last two over timber in the style of a progressive hurdler. The selection will make into a useful staying chaser in time and he is unlikely to be running in the trainer’s colours for much longer if he lands the hat-trick.

At Wolverhampton, I hope to see Tegara (1.30) bounce back after a slightly disappointing effort at Newcastle when a beaten favourite. The handicapper has dropped her 3lbs for that below par run and she is given another chance for Newmarket handler James Fanshawe and Tom Queally.

General Hazard (4.00) may have not quite got home when runner up at Lingfield over 1m 4f last time and he can race off a 2lbs lower mark this afternoon for Michael Bell.

The selection did win over C&D, albeit off a 12lbs lower mark, at the beginning of the month and the handicapper may not quite have his measure.

At Chelmsford, Bois de Boulogne (12.50) finished second on debut for John Gosden when not having the clearest of runs and can land the valuable mile juvenile maiden which opens the card.

There is a £45,000 7f Conditions Stakes and Dragon Mall is taken to win his first race since landing his maiden here last September for Jamie Spencer and David Simcock.

The selection has run well in all starts on turf in a light campaign this year, but connections look to have found an excellent opportunity with He’s No Saint likely to ensure a true test.

