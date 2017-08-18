Defoe is ready for step up in trip at Newbury

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

A good card at Newbury this afternoon including the listed Denford Stakes for two-year-olds over seven furlongs. The Frankel colt Red Mists battled back bravely to win on debut and is open to plenty of improvement, but Hey Gaman (1.50) should appreciate the step up in trip for James Tate and can make all. Defoe (2.25) looks ready for a step up in class having won all three starts so far this season in the manner of a progressive stayer.

The three-year-old is 9/4 favourite (from 3/1) at BetVictor having replaced Frontiersman (5/2) who was market leader earlier in the week. There was rain forecast for the Berkshire track on Friday, which will not inconvenience the selection whose latest Hamilton success was franked by the subsequent win of the runner up.

The forecast rain should also help Librisa Breeze (3.35) who had no luck with the draw or in-running at Goodwood last time but should appreciate today’s straight flat seven furlong test. The selection is 11/4 at BetVictor and his best two runs have been at Ascot over their straight seven furlongs.

There are any number of potential dangers including John Gosden’s Daban, for whom Josie Gordon is a significant booking. The filly ran well carrying a penalty at Royal Ascot last time but a bigger danger may come from Sir Dancealot who was never put into the race in the Stewards’ Cup last time but is much better than he showed on that occasion.

Gold Star (4.05) was clueless in the early part of his debut at Newmarket, but was getting the hang of what was required late on and he is taken to land what should be a most informative 12f maiden on the card.

The big betting race of the day is the Great St Wilfred Handicap at Ripon and Growl is a worthy favourite although he is becoming slightly frustrating and is yet to win one of these valuable big-field handicaps.

I am hopeful of a big run from Kachy (3.15) and the hope is that his draw next to the far rail in stall one is a positive for Tom Dascombe and Richard Kingscote. The selection is 14/1 at BetVictor and is taken to reward each way support.

The selection has never won beyond the minimum trip, but his second in last year’s Group 1 Commonwealth Cup is top-class sprinting form and he is a sporting selection. I often like to take one from each side of the track and of those drawn high, Out Do can go close for the bang in form David O’Meara yard. The eight-year-old is 10lbs higher than when winning this corresponding race three-years-ago but showed he was no back number when winning the Wokingham on his penultimate start.

I was impressed with Flying Eagle (3.10) at Cartmel last time and am hopeful the multiple winning-pointer can follow up in handicap company for Peter and Sean Bowen. The selection made all on that occasion, but may be taken on for the lead by No Such Number and I hope the pair don’t cut each other’s throat. I do think he could be well handicapped, however, from his current mark.

