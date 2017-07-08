Dawn Of Hope will appreciate drop in class at Pontefract

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Commonwealth Cup winner Caravaggio heads the market at 10/11 with BetVictor to maintain his unbeaten record in the July Cup one of the highlights of what is a Super Saturday of racing.

Today’s highlight is the listed Pipalong Stakes at Pontefract and Dawn Of Hope (3.10) will appreciate the drop in class having dipped her toe in Group company last time when beaten less than five lengths in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at the Royal meeting.

There is rain forecast at the west Yorkshire track, which will certainly suit the Roger Varian-trained filly who may have most to fear from Hughie Morrison’s Pirouete.

A market move for the newcomer Walton Street would be worth noting for Godolphin but the filly Love Conquers (4.10) showed much improved form when runner up at Windsor on her second start last time and she is taken to go one better.

The selection is a sister of Japanese Derby winner Deep Brillante and connections will be eager to get a win next to her name for breeding purposes.

Any significant rain would help Hernandoshideawy (5.10) who was very slowly away in his first time blinkers at Newcastle last time before finishing with a rare rattle to finish on the heels of the principals.

The blinkers are again applied this afternoon and if apprentice Callum Rodriquez can get the five-year-old away on terms, he must have every chance.

At Uttoxeter this evening, I’m interested to see Peter Bowen switch Forever My Friend (6.05) back to timber with son James taking off a valuable 10lbs.

The selection has won over three miles over fences and this drop back to the minimum distance is a bit of a gamble but he gets a stone from dual winner Commanche Chieftain and that might be the difference.

The 2m Handicap Chase is a cracker with Royal Plaza and Solar Impulse respected despite their big weights. I felt Red Riverman (7.35) ran very well at Cartmel following a six-month lay off at the beginning of the month and he must go close if in the same mood for another father and son combination – this time Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies.

Wintour Leap (8.05) ran well on the level at Kempton when third last time and this mare reverts to timber off the same mark as when scoring at Worcester a couple of years ago.

The booking of Tom O’Brien, who was in the saddle for that sole career success, suggests a bold showing is expected back over hurdles.

Uncle Tone would be a fitting winner in the second week of Wimbledon at Uttoxeter this evening but Terry The Fish (8.35) has won his last two starts including over C&D last time and the Jonjo O’Neill-trained gelding can defy a rise of a stone from his last win.

In the last Defining Year (9.05) is difficult to oppose with a 7lbs penalty for a facile nine length success over C&D earlier in the month.

That was a much improved effort for the nine-year-old who couldn’t be described as an instant success since switching to Dan Skelton but he was very well treated on his best form and will be hard to beat if in the same mood.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com and follow @BetVictorRacing on Twitter.