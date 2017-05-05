Daira Prince can make it third time lucky at Windsor

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Churchill ran out an outstanding winner of the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, winning for a third time at Group 1 level and is the new 11/4 from 6s with BetVictor to follow-up and claim a second classic success in next month’s Derby at Epsom. The well-bred son of Galileo isn’t sure to stay the mile and a half trip however, out of a Storm Cat mare who thrived over sprint distances, and connections could follow a similar path with previous Guineas winners and head for the St James’ Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot instead.

Derby prices from BetVictor: Churchill 11/4 (from 6s), Cracksman 7/1 (From 8s), Cliffs of Moher 10/1, Eminent 10/1, 14/1 Bar.

The form of Cracksman’s Derby Trial success last month at Epsom was franked by Permian at Newmarket on the same card and the unbeaten son of Frankel is now 7/1 from 8s for Derby success, with his sire 5/2 to sire a British classic winner with his first crop of three-year-olds.

Roger Varian’s Daira Prince (6.50) is bred to be a potentially Derby horse and looks a likely improver down at Windsor. The son of Dubawi improved on both efforts last term and should make it third time lucky under Andrea Atzeni.

Richard Hannon’s Hermann (8.20) was a massive eye-catcher on his seasonal reappearance at Wolverhampton, and he must go close in the mile and a half handicap. The Authorised colt should improve with racing but looks much better than his mark of 81 and should reward each-way support under Sean Levey.

I was at Musselburgh when Longroom (2.30) landed a gamble last week, and he should follow-up at Ayr this afternoon. The selection escapes a penalty for that success last time out a 5f Apprentice Handicap, and looks well-placed to follow-up under Graham Lee.

Hayward Field (4.00) can complete a double for the Noel Wilson yard, making his debut for new connections in the Stayers’ Handicap over a mile and three quarters.

The selection is bred to relish this afternoon’s forecast good-to-firm ground and, after showing plenty of ability with former handler Roger Varian, can shed the maiden tag at the belated sixth time of asking.

Star Glitter (4.00) is a maiden after four career starts but I refuse to believe the well-bred son of Sea the Stars is a 68-rated handicapper and he must go close in his attempt to make it fifth time lucky under Danny Tudhope.

The gelding was backed into favouritism on debut for the yard prior to his seasonal reappearance last month at Catterick, looking in need of the run, and finishing fourth. He should strip fitter for the outing and improve for this afternoon’s step up in trip.

There’s a strong card at Stratford where brothers Dan and Harry Skelton should enjoy another cracking day, bidding to build on ten winners (from 27 runners) in the past fortnight.

The pair combine with Gibson Park (1.50) in the opening Novices’ Hurdle and difficult to oppose under a penalty. The selection made a winning debut for the yard last time out at Fontwell and should have more to offer stepping up in trip.

Yorkist (2.50) is now just 3lb higher than bolting-up for the pair earlier in the season at Wetherby and has been given a chance by the handicapper to bounce back in the 2m 4f Handicap Chase. The selection has run with credit at both the Aintree and Ayr festivals and is chanced to bounce back dropping back down in grade.

