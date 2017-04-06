Dabinett Moon gets back on track at favourite course

Dabinett Moon returned to form in Sunday’s Heythrop Hunt Point-to-Point meeting at Cocklebarrow.

The nine-year-old got her season back on track by landing the Hunt Members race for the second time to book a date at next month’s Cheltenham Hunter Chase meeting.

She jumped so nicely and it’s great to finally get back to winning ways Trainer Fran Marriott

Chris and Fran Marriott’s mare got the better of Howard Pauling’s En Passe up the run-in.

She will now contest the Mares’ Hunters’ Chase at Prestbury Park with connections eager to re-oppose Pauline Harkin’s prolific Popaway, having been defeated at Brafield last month.

Trainer Fran Marriott said: “She jumped so nicely and it’s great to finally get back to winning ways. I thought it was evenly matched as we had to give weight to Howard Pauling’s mare but the better ground helped her today.

“She’s better in herself and I think that’s partially down to the weather. She’ll go to Cheltenham and take on the dreaded Popaway again but may run over Easter before then.”

Jordan Nailor, partnering the mare for the first time in Claire Hardwick’s absence, was completing a swift, and first ever, double after guiding Cab On Times home in the opening Subaru Restricted.

Stephen Rea’s eight-year-old, a maiden winner at the venue last year, was patiently ridden before asserting comfortably in the straight.

Peter Mason also rode a double, using positive tactics to land both maidens, with Too Much Too Soon and Primrose Brown scoring respectively.

The former, owned and trained by the rider, romped home impressively and looks a horse to follow having recently joined Mason from Mollington trainer Paul Webber.

Jumping made the difference for former flat racer Primrose Brown.

Suited by the 2m4f trip on fast ground, The Good Time Club – fronted by Ben Tulloch – can have some fun with the Jo Paynter-trained six-year-old.

Uppertown Hawk looked beaten at various stages but kept finding more under Sam Jukes to prevail by a neck in the Timico Mixed Open.

Sixteen-year-old veteran Presentandcorrect produced an outstanding effort to only give best close home while conceding 3lbs to the winner.

Universal Soldier justified long odds-on favouritism in the Novice Riders race but not without alarm.

The 12-year-old jumped sketchily and had to be ridden despite being in a different league to his rivals on paper.

Cyrien Star provided rider Emma Yardley with her second success in the Confined Hunts race.

Ryan Potter’s ten-year-old, sporting first-time blinkers, surrendered considerable ground at the start but capitalised after favourite Cut The Corner jumped violently right while racing too keenly.