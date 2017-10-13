Custom Cut should go close at Leicester

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

The pick of today’s racing comes from Leicester where a field of 11 go to post for a competitive renewal of the £25,000 handicap and Custom Cut (3.00) expected to go close in a first-time visor.

The eight-year-old has been a tremendous servant for the Kevin Ryan yard and showed he retains plenty of his old ability when scoring at Group 3 level earlier in the season at Leopardstown. He makes his first start handicapping since March 2013 and must go close from the head of the weighs under David Nolan.

Another £25,000 pot is up for grabs to the winner of the sprint handicap and Ryan Moore looks an eye-catching jockey booking aboard Vibrant Chords (3.30) for trainer Henry Candy.

He was no match for the well-backed Spring Loaded in the Portland at Doncaster’s St Leger meeting but remains open to further improvement and must go close from just a pound higher mark.

Twilight action comes from Kempton where Kodiline (5.45) is a fascinating contender for the Clive Cox yard dropping down in grade for the 5f Handicap.

The selection was placed at listed level last season as a juvenile but has disappointed on all three starts since returning at Epsom’s Derby meeting back in June. He was better than the bare result last time out at Newmarket, beaten just four lengths when failing to stay 6f, and is chanced to take advantage of career-low mark of 87. He improved for the application of a first-time visor lto and is well drawn to better that effort under the excellent Adam Kirby.

The step up in trip to six furlongs should suit John Gosden’s Alba Del Sole (6.15) who was doing his best work late on at Nottingham over the minimum trip. The speedily-bred filly sets a fair standard based on her two career starts and should shed the maiden tag at the third time of asking under Nicky Mackay.

I’m a big fan of Charlie Hills’ filly Queen of Kalahari (6.45) who has now finished second on her last two starts at Brighton and Leicester.

She looked to not get home on bottomless ground last time out under PJ McDonald and the return to the all-weather, coupled with Callum Shepherd’s 3lb claim, can see her claim a third career success.

There’s a good jumps card at Huntingdon where Inn the Bull (2.20) is a confident selection to maintain his unbeaten record over timber in the opener.

The selection is rated 69 on the level but has won both career starts over hurdles and looks well-treated from an opening mark of 115. I’d imagine trainer Alan King to be disappointed should be unable to give weight and a beating to his eight rivals under stable jockey Wayne Hutchinson.

They can double-up with Cajun Fiddle (3.50) making her debut over the larger obstacles in the 2m 4f Novices’ Handicap Chase.

The well-bred daughter of Robin Des Champs set a fair standard last season over timber and was better than the bare result when fifth in the Mares’ Finale at Sandown. She boasts a great record fresh and boasts the scope to thrive now sent chasing.

Dingo Dollar (4.20) can complete a terrific day for the Alan King yard in the feature 3m Handicap Chase and is a confident selection to make a winning chase debut under Wayne Hutchinson.

The selection is a winning pointer in his native Ireland and looked a better than ever when bolting-up last April at Fontwell. He should be even better now sent over fences and should prove better than his opening chase mark of 130.

