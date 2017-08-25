Cuirassier Dempire can benefit from step back up in trip at Worcester

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

A good summer jumps card at Worcester this evening begins with a fascinating Novices’ Handicap Chase over three miles. Washed Ashore has been raised 11lbs for a good win at Market Rasen last time and that form has already been franked by the win of the fifth home Strumble Head.

He must go close but Cuirassier Dempire (4.35) gets the vote stepping back up in trip having finished runner up at Perth last time over two-and-a-half miles. Ciaran Gethings takes over in the plate this afternoon taking off a valuable 3lbs and this five-year-old can take advantage of the 9lbs he receives from the Jonjo O’Neill-trained runner.

Sonneofpresenting has done us a couple of favours in recent months and lost nothing in defeat at Perth last time on ground possibly softer than ideal. There was money for Peter Bowen’s Buachaill Alainn (5.05) at Aintree when last seen back in June although he faced a difficult task against a resurgent Vintage Vinnie.

The selection is 2lbs lower this evening, can go well fresh and would not be inconvenienced if the forecast showers arrive.

The Bowen yard also saddle Sam Noir (5.35) in the handicap hurdle and the selection showed this three-mile trip held no terrors when third at Newton Abbot last time.

Cosmopolitan Queen improved for the step up to a mile when runner up at Nottingham last time and the filly must go close to going one better at Kempton but Harmonica (5.5) gets the vote for the same connections as last week’s Nunthorpe winner Marsha. The selection ran on well under hands and heels at Lingfield last time and this step up to a mile should suit. A market move for the newcomer Imminent Approach would be worth noting.

Mudallel looks sure to be all the rage following his fluent C&D success from an 8lbs lower mark a fortnight ago, but Under Control (6.25) makes a belated seasonal reappearance for William Haggas and can make it three out of four despite being 6lbs higher than when scoring at Chelmsford last September.

Kerrera scored well at Newmarket last time and an 8lbs rise is fair but Miss Lugaria (7.25) looks well treated on her handicap debut for Ed Walker with Jamie Spencer taking over for the first time. The selection finished third at Chester in a maiden when apprentice ridden last time and the yard have been in excellent form of late.

Lethal Impact (8.25) is fitted with cheek-pieces for the first time by trainer David Simcock, and the hope is that the step up in trip to two miles sees him make the improvement needed to shed his maiden tag.

The colt ran his best race yet on Newcastle’s all-weather surface on debut and the return to tonight’s polytrack surface could see this lightly-raced sort get his head in front.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com and follow @BetVictorRacing on Twitter.