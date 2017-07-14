Corpus Chorister deserves to go one better at Beverley

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Looking back on what was indeed a Super Saturday of Flat racing I believe Enable’s Irish Oaks success was the performance of a champion and she will not go off her current price of 6/1 at BetVictor for the Arc at Chantilly in October is she turns up in the same mood.

Fillies have a good recent record in the race with Danedream (2011), Solemia (2012), Treve (back-to-back 2013-14) and Found 12 months ago all winning the great race for the fairer sex. The three-year-old colts don’t look anything out of the ordinary this year and 6/1 each-way is a very fair price.

We are unlikely to see any future Arc winner at Beverley this afternoon but a competitive card nonetheless with the feature the 132nd year of the 2m Watt Handicap. La Fritillaire is an improving mare I have plenty of time for but Corpus Chorister (3.45) deserves to get her head in front having finished second three times in her last four starts.

Trainer David Menuisier travels all the way up from West Sussex with his four-year-old and the hope is that the journey is not wasted.

Big Time Dancer shaped with promise on ground softer than ideal on his belated reappearance at Carlisle last month and this faster surface will suit this C&D winner from last August. He must go close especially if he gets a soft lead out in front, but Valley Of Rocks (4.45) looked a typical Mark Johnson improver breaking his maiden tag at Leicester earlier in the month and a 4lbs rise looks fair.

At Worcester this evening, Defining Year is only 3lbs higher than when scoring at Uttoxeter - form franked by runner up on Sunday - over timber last week and is the one to beat making the switch to fences for the first time. That said he is not exactly bred for chasing, and is therefore overlooked at his likely prohibitive odds.

I’m going to take a chance on Spoilt Rotten (6.00) who remains a maiden under rules but who has shown some decent form over fences - I like the booking of Adrian Heskin for Mark Pitman’s lightly-raced eight-year-old.

Knight Of Noir (6.30) receives 7lbs from previous chase winner Black Corton and the selection can win his first race over the larger obstacles having landed a brace of hurdle races on good ground of late.

In the 2m Handicap Hurdle Calva D’Honore (8.30) shaped as if he would appreciate the drop back to the minimum trip when third at Southwell over an extended 2m 4f last time. It was announced yesterday that Daryl Jacob would be trainer Ben Pauling’s number one jockey going forward and the partnership can get off to a flying start.

The selection has been dropped a pound since that Southwell effort and must go close especially if getting a soft lead. Courtlands Prince and Billy My Boy are respected rivals but I do think the Pauling horse could be well treated at present.

There is a cracking card at Killarney and Potters Point (8.50) can take the finale for Gordon Elliot and Bryan Cooper. The selection has looked ready for a step up in trip in recent starts and he did not have the run of the race when a staying on third at Kilbeggan last month.

