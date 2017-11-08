Copperfacejack is set to go west again

Having finally ended a long sequence of being placed without getting his head in front, Copperfacejack has now won two on the bounce for Mollington trainer Paul Webber.

The seven-year-old justified favouritism to win the Bet totetrifecta At betfred.com Novices Handicap Chase in the hands of Gavin Sheehan at Taunton last week. That followed his success at Towcester last month after which he was raised 8lbs and now he has gone up by another 8lbs for his win at Taunton.

He won very easily at Taunton so we had to expect that rise in the weights Mollington trainer Paul Webber

The Cropredy Lawn handler said: “He won very easily at Taunton so we had to expect that rise in the weights.

“He could go to Exeter next week over the same distance, depending on the ground. If not then he will go to Market Rasen or Uttoxeter over a slightly longer trip.”

Stablemate New Agenda is set to go over fences at Ludlow on Thursday while Lord Marmaduke is due to line-up in a hot hurdle contest at Sandown Park on Sunday.

Edgecote trainer Alex Hales has seen his call for a winner go unanswered so far.

No fewer than nine different horses have been placed in the current amazing sequence with Stepover and Take Two managing that dubious distinction twice.

The Trafford Bridge handler said: “Of course I’m pleased they are running well but it is immensely frustrating. At least three of them should have won.”

Stepover’s short head second to Generous Day at Southwell on Monday left Hales sighing: “We really should have won that.”

Runner-up prizes have also gone to Duel At Dawn, Topper Thornton, Running Wolf, Crafty Roberto, Take Two and Huntsman Son, with Florrie Knox, and Shinooki taking thirds.