Copperfacejack finally gets off the mark for Webber

Paul Webber’s in-form stable kept the bandwagon rolling when Copperfacejack finally got his head front over fences at Towcester today (Wednesday).

The Mollington trainer sent three runners to Huntingdon last week and came away with a highly satisfactory double with New Agenda and Cosmic Diamond obliging. And Cropredy Lawn connections saw Copperfacejack win the Brian Tennant Completes All 60 Racecourses Today Handicap Chase at Towcester in the hands of champion jockey Richard Johnson.