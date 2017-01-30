Chase Aurillac deserves to get his head in front at Hereford

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Confirmation from connections of Wholestone on Tuesday that the Nigel Twiston-Davies trained novice hurdler goes straight to next month’s Cheltenham Festival where his target will be the Albert Bartlett over three miles. He was cut from 10s from 16s at BetVictor after winning the Neptune trial on Saturday but trimmed again to 8s yesterday.

The going is officially described as heavy ahead of today’s seven-race card at Hereford and in the Beginners’ Chase Aurillac (2.00) is blinkered for the first time as he bids to win over the larger obstacles at the fifth time of asking.

The selection has finished in the frame in all four previous starts over fences and, deserves to get his head in front having shown a decent level of form in all four runs.

Ice Cool Champs (2.30) made a pleasing racecourse debut when runner up in a Warwick bumper at the end of December and this step up in trip should suit on his first start over timber. The selection is from a staying family and will get further in time but he suggested he was not entirely devoid of pace at Warwick.

The race that Knight Of Noir made his comeback in at Chepstow has worked out very well and a market move would be worth noting but in a cracking limited handicap chase for novices I just favour Truckers Glory (3.00) over Alcala given the yard of Paul Nicholls are relatively quiet of late.

The selection has been raised 11lbs since winning at Bangor last time in his first-time blinkers but the runner up has subsequently franked the form at Lingfield. If the headgear works the oracle, again I am sure there are more races to be won with the seven-year-old with this intermediate 2m 4f trip ideal.

Simply Wings (4.00) represents the inform yard of Kerry Lee and this 2m 4f trip on soft ground should suit this teenager who has gone well fresh in the past, and is ridden by a decent amateur who was excellent when scoring for the yard on Mr Bachster on Sunday.

A good card also at Leicester and in the opener my two against the field are Huff And Puff and Ballinvarig (2.10) with marginal preference for the latter who has been dropping down the weights this season as a result of a series of moderate efforts.

This will be the best ground he has encountered since finishing runner-up at Wincanton from a 5lbs higher mark, however, and the hope is that he can bounce back in a competitive handicap.

Crosspark was outstayed at Wetherby over 3m last time and this slight drop back in trip (2m 6f+) should suit. But Fingerontheswitch (3.40) looked well ahead of the handicapper when scoring at Wetherby last week and is hard to oppose under a 7lbs penalty.

There is a valuable Novices’ Hurdle and Winningtry and Full Irish receive weight from the other principles including Laser Light (4.10) who has been a beaten favourite in his last couple of starts but drops back in trip this afternoon.

The Alan King runner can make the most of the 4lbs he receives from Reigning Supreme who was very impressive at Newbury for Nicky Henderson on his debut under rules and will certainly make a good chaser in time.

