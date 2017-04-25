Charlie making a good case for banking on more rides

Charlie Case rode his second winner in just over a week when Breaking The Bank scored again on Sunday.

Breaking The Bank followed up his win at Kimble with another one at Whitfield in Sunday’s Farmers Bloodhounds point-to-point meeting.

He came out of the race really well so we thought we’d run him again, even though the competition was pretty hot Edgcote handler Sarah Case

It came in the Friends of the Farmers Bloodhounds Novice Riders Race in which favourite Awesome George (Camilla Cotton) and For ‘N’ Against (Solly Wood) looked to have it between them for most of the race. Awesome George looked the winner until Breaking The Bank, with 17-year-old Case on board, pipped the favourite by a short-head with two lengths to For ‘N’ Against.

It was the second win in just over a week for the former hurdler and Edgcote handler Sarah Case who said: “He came out of the race really well so we thought we’d run him again, even though the competition was pretty hot. He likes this ground – it was even a bit soft for him in places.

“I know I’m biased but I thought Charlie rode a clever race, he sat and waited. It’s all good experience for him.”

The rider added: “I honestly thought we’d be playing for fourth but he jumped lovely all the way round and didn’t make a mistake. I first knew we had a chance when I tried to get closer round the final turn.

“He’s a funny horse at home, I’ve ridden him every day for two and a half weeks and he’s not keen but he’s a lovely ride on the track.”

Case now has two wins from just seven rides and admitted: “I just want to ride, that’s my plan – do more of this. I’d like to stay the same weight and get my Category A and Category B licences.”

Barbury trainer-rider Laura Thomas, who brought two horses and won with them both, taking her seasonal total to 14 between the flags.

She was in the saddle herself for the first of them, the Town and Country Cars Restricted, which she took on Billy Biscuit for outgoing PPA Chairman Tim Curtis. Thomas then saddled Swingbridge who easily took The Farmers & Mercantile and A Cut Above Conditions Race, ridden by Johnny Bailey.

The Skinner’s Pet Foods Ladies Open looked on paper to be a match between the prolific Sharp Suit with champion lady rider Gina Andrews and Aintree faller Never Complain, ridden by novice lady title-chasing Izzie Marshall.

Never Complain always looked in command from odds-on Sharp Suit. But the leading pair were tiring at the last and Mostly Bob, sailed up the run-in to score by three-quarters of a length from Never Complain to provide a first win for 24-year-old rider Hannah Gregory, who also owns and trains the horse.

The card opened with a competitive Hunt Members race, won by owner-trainer Toby Betambeau and his partner, jockey Rachel Talbot, with Man Of God.

The Maiden went the way of the favourite Phil and Karen York’s Kabanga Bay and the A-Plan Intermediate was won by odds-on favourite Proximo, in the hands of Jack Andrews.