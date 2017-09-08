Case Key has a favourable draw to follow up at Doncaster

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Day two of Doncaster’s St Leger meeting kicks-off with a 6f Sprint for lady riders, with last year’s Champion Apprentice Josephine Gordon a significant jockey booking for Michael Appleby’s last time out winner Case Key (1.20) from a favourable draw in stall three.

The selection won the greys handicap last month at Newmarket, and is now just 2lb higher for edging out Zebulon by the narrowest of margins. The son of Showcasing will relish the forecast soft ground and must go close with the assistance of the best pilot in the field.

The form of The Mums’ maiden success was franked by Aim of Artemis winning well under Ryan Moore in the week and, despite winning on soft ground last month at Newbury, isn’t sure to appreciate a sounder surface. John Gosden’s filly must concede upwards of 4lb to the field for the Fillies’ Nursery and, in receipt of 12lb, I expect Clubbable (1.50) to get her head in front for the in-form team of Richard Fahey and Paul Hanagan.

The daughter of Mayson has placed on all four career starts without little success but ran well on her handicap debut last time out at Hamilton finishing an excellent runner-up and can go one better just a 2lb rise at the weights.

The feature is the Group 2 Park Hill Stakes with a field of ten fillies going to post for the stamina-sapping trip of a mile and three quarters. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Hughie Morrison’s Sweet Selection run better than her price of 7/1 with BetVictor however, preference lies instead with Luca Cumani’s Aljezeera (3.00) under regular partner Frankie Dettori.

The well-bred Frankel filly was a huge eye-catcher when staying on well to finish third last time out in the Galtres Stakes at York’s Ebor meeting, and should relish the step up in trip; she can reward each-way support at 9/1.

The other Group 2 contest on the card is the May Hill Stakes for fillies over Doncaster’s straight mile. Should Mark Johnston’s filly Nyaleti sets the standard based on her efforts at Ascot; finishing second behind September in the Chesham Stakes, and returning to the track to land the Princess Margaret Stakes at July’s King George meeting.

She disappointed in the Prix Morny at Deauville however, and I much prefer the chances of Sweet Solera Stakes winner Tajaanus (2.25) under Champion Jockey Jim Crowley.

Richard Hannon’s filly followed-up her Listed win at Sandown by staying on strongly to win well last month over seven furlongs on the July Course at Newmarket, and complete the hat-trick stepping up in trip to a mile.

I like the chances of Laugh Aloud (3.35) in the big sales races, with Roger Varian’s colt bred to relish the testing conditions in the £300,000 contest.

The selection chased home subsequent Accomb winner Wells Farhh Go in a warm York maiden, and was third last time out in the Convivial over the same course and distance. The drop down to 6f shouldn’t be a problem, and he looks over-priced at 25/1 with BetVictor.

The handicapper continues to give Munfallet (2.00) a chance and he can hopefully take advantage of a tumbling mark down at Epsom. The selection rewarded each-way support when third over course and distance three weeks ago, and should likewise make the frame from a 2lb lower mark.

Don Cantillon’s Hollywood Road (3.10) finished third in the Amateur Riders’ Derby and should go close in the Jump Jockeys’ Derby under Conor Shoemark. He re-opposes with last time out winner Cest No Mour on 3lb better terms, and must go close form the ideal draw in stall one.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com and follow @BetVictorRacing on Twitter.