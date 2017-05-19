Big Orange should be hard to beat at Sandown

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

The best evening card of the flat turf season at Sandown Park and the listed National Stakes is, arguably, the best two-year-old race of the season to date. Frozen Angel improved markedly on his Newmarket debut when winning a good contest at Ascot earlier in the month and he must go close.

Sound And Silence (6.30) has been off the track since scoring at Newmarket on debut (Frozen Angel last of nine) where he looked a very speedy two-year-old with Royal Ascot aspirations. Charlie Appleby has had a good spring with his juveniles and this son of Exceed And Excel could be a useful sort. He is 15/8 with BetVictor and holds a Group 1 entry later in the season.

I’ve suggested earlier in the week that I would be disappointed if Big Orange (7.05) didn’t go very close in the first Group race of the evening the 2m Henry II Stakes for Michael Bell.

The selection should be able to get an uncontested lead under Jamie Spencer and the hope is that the jockey can draw the finish out of his six rivals. The yard are in form, he is the best horse in the race with an excellent pipe-opener in Meydan under his belt. He is 5/4 with BetVictor but should be hard to beat.

So Mi Dar (7.35) was pulled out of an engagement at York last week on account of the soft ground but no such worries tonight in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes.

The filly, who should really be unbeaten in five starts, having met trouble in running in the Prix de l’Opera at Chantilly on Arc day, is Even money at BetVictor and I will be disappointed if she couldn’t get back to winning ways back in Group 3 company albeit against the boys.

I’m not convinced Rodaini is crying out for a mile and in the Heron Stakes Zainhom (8.10) looked ready for a step back up to a mile when third over 7f at Newbury in the Greenham Stakes last time. The form of his second in the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket last October was given a boost by the win of Best Solution at Lingfield in their Derby trial.

In the finale, Midhmaar (8.40) has a cracking draw in stall two and ran a terrific race when dropped back to a mile on his reappearance at Nottingham.

That was his first start since last July and is entitled to come on for the run. Champion jockey Jim Crowley keeps the ride and he must go close in a hot little race.

At Goodwood Masar (2.00) is a beautifully bred newcomer for the Charlie Appleby yard who is taken to make a winning debut for Godolphin. The selection holds a Group 1 entry in Ireland later in the year and ought to appreciate the forecast fast ground.

Paradise Lake (3.45) was not given the most vigorous of rides when third in a Chelmsford maiden over a mile on his reappearance earlier in the month. The selection is bred to appreciate today’s additional quarter-mile and Ryan Moore owes us one after the ride he gave Humble Hero in Lingfield’s opener yesterday.

Godolphin’s Secret Advisor went into many notebooks when meeting trouble on the bend at Windsor earlier in the month and represents a big danger to the Stoute-trained runner.

The listed Height Of Fashion Stakes looks a decent renewal with Gosden’s Icespire (4.20) just given the nod over Stoute’s Mori.

The selection was an unlucky loser at Ascot on her reappearance and this daughter of Frankel looks sure to appreciate the step up in trip. Mori, another daughter of Frankel, won over this 10-furlong trip at Ascot last time and is certainly bred in the pink.

