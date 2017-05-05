Barrel Of Laughs can go one better on return at Cheltenham

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

Ten colts will go to post for Saturday’s Qipco 2000 Guineas with the leading candidates all standing their ground at Thursday’s 48-hour declaration stage.

I felt Irish and Yorkshire Oaks winner Seventh Heaven ran a great race on ground too soft in Dubai on World Cup night and the 11/8 with BetVictor for her to land the Jockey Club Stakes looks a fair price with the ground sure to be on the fast side of good. Her 3lbs Group 1 penalty is less than ideal but she should have the race run to suit with Mark Johnston’s Galapiat likely to ensure a true test.

Cheltenham’s Hunter Chase meeting has attracted big fields and Fly West (5.40) has been a revelation between the flags of late winning his last three points by an aggregate of 57 lengths.

He has made the running in his last couple of starts but 3m 2f is a long way to be out in front and I hope jockey Will Biddick gets the fractions right given there is sure to be a fierce battle for the lead in a 17-runner race.

The £25,000 feature looks to be at the mercy of Barrel Of Laughs (6.45) who was only beaten half a length in the Champion Foxhunter at the Festival meeting behind the Paul Nicholls-trained pair Pacha Du Polder and Wonderful Charm. The selection finished runner-up in tonight’s corresponding race 12 months ago and was a ready winner between the flags on his latest start.

In the four-miler, Pantxoa cannot afford to lose ground by jumping continually out to the left as he did at Newton Abbot last time but is a must for the short-list but I am going to take a chance on Sybarite (7.50) who has always hinted that this 4m trip would bring the best out of him.

The selection has a bit to find with a number of tonight’s opponents on official figures but if he is within ten lengths coming down the hill for the last time he must have every chance of running down the leaders.

At Musselburgh, Election Day (4.00) drops back in trip having found 10f taxing his stamina at Beverly last time. It would be nice if Joe Fanning get could a soft lead although there are a couple more who have raced prominently in the past.

At Lingfield, Starshell (5.20) looks sure to improve now stepped up in trip on his handicap debut for Sir Mark Prescott. The selection is bred to be better than a 60-rated animal and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him knock up a sequence in the weeks to come although it should be noted that he doesn’t hold any other engagements in the next few days.

They also go at Fontwell Park this evening and Lake Chapala (5.25) looked a reformed character when scoring for Chris Gordon at Plumpton last month on his first start for the yard and a 7lbs rise is unlikely to stop him if he is in the same mood. The booking of Noel Fehily for The Geegeez Geegee looks significant but a bigger danger may come from Jaunty Inflight who bounced off the fast ground when making all at Taunton last time and is only 3lbs higher.

