Baraza has the scope to make his mark at Leicester

News filtered through yesterday that Don Cossack, winner of last year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, has been retired after trainer Gordon Elliot found heat in his leg. The brilliant novice Thistlecrack is now 4/5 at BetVictor for this season’s Cheltenham Festival Blue Riband event in March and it looks his race to lose.

They race at Leicester this afternoon and I am very sweet on the chances of Baraza (12.35) for Tom George making his chase debut in a first-time tongue-tie.

The selection is a full brother to the stable’s former high-class chaser Naccarat, but failed to get home over an extra half-mile on ground softer than ideal at Uttoxeter last time. He has the scope to rate much higher than his current mark if taking to the larger obstacles.

The obvious danger is the hat-trick seeking Caprice D’Anglais who is 12lbs higher than when strolling home unchallenged at Huntingdon on Boxing Day and is sure to have his supporters in his bid for the hat-trick.

Oliver’s Hill is another chasing the hat-trick in the limited novices handicap chase but I hope the lightly raced Ten Sixty (2.10) can improve for the switch to fences having finished a beaten favourite at Doncaster over timber last month.

Trained by Philip Hobbs the seven-year-old has the scope to make a better chaser than hurdler and I hope to see him race prominently given he has raced lazily in the past and will get three miles, and possibly more, in time.

Compadre (3.20) remains a horse of some potential but must learn to race with more restraint having pulled Aidan Coleman’s arms out when finishing runner-up at Carlisle last month.

The selection looks to have most to beat from Nicky Henderson’s Irish point-to-point winner Top Ville Ben who made a winning British debut when landing a modest Ludlow bumper on his first start for the yard last month.

At Catterick, Indian Voyage (1.50) has dropped to a decent mark and there was certainly nothing wrong with his penultimate start when runner up at Wetherby.

Former Grand National winning jockey Maurice Barnes (Rubstick 1979) trains the nine-year-old and the hope is that this Wetherby specialist can give the trainer a welcome winner.

Previous winners High Bridge (2.20) and Top Tug can fight out the finish of the novice hurdle and marginal preference is for the Ben Pauling horse who scored at Newbury in a decent race on his first start over obstacles.

The form of last year’s Champion Bumper at the Festival has taken a few knocks but this six-year-old can fly the flag having finished sixth at Cheltenham last March. A win today and he could return to Prestwick Park in March for the Neptune Novices Hurdle for which he is currently a 25/1 shot at BetVictor.

The feature race is the North Yorkshire Grand National over 3m 5f and it is an absolute belter.

My two against the field are the nine-year-olds Ballyben, representing Malcolm Jefferson, and Neil Mulholland‘s Doing Fine (3.15) with marginal preference for the latter who finished runner up in a Sandown handicap over this trip last time. The form was given a boost when the third Morney Wing won at Plumpton last week and Doing Fine is a horse I always thought a fair amount of when trained by Rebecca Curtis.

