Bank job gives Case his big break with a first winner

Charlie Case claimed his first victory on Breaking The Bank at Saturday’s Kimblewick Hunt Point-to-Point meeting.

It came in the Richardsons Kimble Club Members Race for Novice Riders at Kimble.

Breaking The Bank is trained by his mother Sarah at Edgcote and owned by his father Ben Case,

The 17-year-old rider was left clear aboard the gelding, when odds-on favourite Vesperal Dream unseated Izzie Marshall after pecking at the seventh fence from home. Despite the attentions of the loose horse, Case, having his sixth ride, steered the eight-year-old home by four lengths from Roseneath.

He said: “It’s amazing. I didn’t get a great start. Roseneath was not overly keen on starting and it probably set him off, but after that he gave me a dream ride.

“I knew going down the back straight I had to make my move, and then when she fell I was upsides the loose horse and he took me a bit wide and I had to take a pull to stop getting pushed out at the ditch. I knew I had plenty under me and he jumped lovely. I couldn’t be happier.”

The winning trainer added: “I thought we could be second at best, but obviously she unseated, so maybe we got lucky. I’m just delighted.”

Case was wearing the green and black colours of his late grandfather, Fakenham chairman Robert Case, and the rider’s father added: “They are my dad’s colours and he will be looking down on us. I rode winners in them and my brother, Adam, did as well, and now it’s nice to see Charlie ride a winner in them.”