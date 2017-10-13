Ballotin can make winning debut for Hobbs at Wetherby

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

The Bobby Renton is the feature race on a great card of jump racing at Wetherby where Ballotin (3.45) looks well-placed to make a winning debut for the Philip Hobbs yard.

The selection was 5th in the French Champion Hurdle last November and has placed at the highest level over fences thereafter. An opening mark of 138 looks fair and he is a confident selection to make a winning British debut under the excellent Tom O’Brien.

Sue Smith’s Delusionofgrandeur ran to a fair level of form last season as a novice but probably wants further than today’s two and a half miles however, stablemate Cracking Find (2.45) should relish the same trip for the 2m 4f Novices’ Chase.

The selection chased home Pickamix over hurdles at Market Rasen and then finished last of three behind Space Oddity and Hargam on his chase debut over the minimum trip at Uttoxeter.

He made a promising chase debut the last day and goes well fresh. He is 10/1 with BetVictor but must out-run his price in what looks a warm renewal. Minella Aris may struggle to concede a penalty, whilst Cyrus Movierre has completed on just his one of five starts over fences but his held in high regard by the Ban Pauling yard.

Hello Bertie (3.15) failed to justify favouritism when well-backed to make a winning debut over timber at Perth, when bumping into one but looks well-placed to go one better under Brian Hughes. The well-bred son of Kayf Tara should improve for his seasonal reappearance and should improve stepped up in trip to two and a half miles.

No Planning should use today’s 3m Handicap Hurdle as a nice pipe-opener before going back over the larger obstacles thereafter, whereas Just Milly (4.20) should enjoy a fruitful campaign over timber and is a confident selection to get her head back in front under Sean Bowen. She was second last month on her seasonal debut and that run should have blown the cobwebs away and put her right to go one better this aft.

Petit Mouchoir (4.10) hasn’t been seen since finishing third in the Champion Hurdle and with further improvement likely over fences should make a winning debut over fences in the 2m Beginners’ Chase at Punchestown. Henry de Bromhead’s six-year-old was brilliant last term over timber and with the scope to improve over fences he is likely to be one of the yard’s leading contenders at next March’s Cheltenham Festival and is 8/1 with BetVictor for the Arkle on the opening day of jump racing’s premier meeting.

First season sire Camelot is enjoying plenty of success with his juveniles and I expect Msayyan (1.30) to shed the maiden tag under Frankie Dettori in the Nottingham opener. The well-bred colt, trained by John Gosden, belied his odds when second last month at Kempton and should go one better with further improvement likely.

The combination can double-up with Jupiter Light (3.35) in the competitive handicap over an extended mile and a quarter.

He has improved no end since a gelding operation earlier in the season, winning over today’s trip at Sandown and following-up by finishing second from a 6lb higher mark. He remains open to further progression and is well drawn in stall one to reward each-way support.

There is a good Fillies’ Handicap tonight at Kempton where I hope to see Frankel offspring Harba (8.15) bounce back for the William Haggas yard after a disappointing effort last time out at Chelmsford Park. She failed to stay a mile there but had previously been impressive in a trio of 7f successes at Beverley, Sandown and Yarmouth and should bounce back now running over her optimum distance.

