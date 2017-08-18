Ambrosia can shed maiden tag at fourth time of asking at Kempton

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

A field of seven have been declared for tomorrow’s £1million Juddmonte International with Godolphin’s St James’s Palace Stakes winner Barney Roy renewing rivalry with Ballydoyle’s dual Guineas winner Churchill

The latter disappointed when evidently not himself at Royal Ascot but is surely much better than that lacklustre effort, and is the 5/2 favourite with BetVictor to make a winning return stepping up in trip to a mile and a quarter for the first time.

Aidan O’Brien saddles three in the Great Voltigeur Stakes however, his Irish Debry winner Capri misses the Group 2 contest after a reported dirty scope in the week, with Ryan Moore opting to partner Venice Beach over stablemates Spanish Steps and Douglas Macarthur. The colt was well-backed in the ante-post market and, despite disappointing at Epsom, looks over-priced at both 10/1 with BetVictor for the Great Voltigeur and 16/1 for next month’s St Leger at Doncaster.

Juddmonte International prices from BetVictor: Churchill 5/2, Barney Roy 11/4, Ulysses 7/2, 6/1 Bar.

There are unlikely to be many classic clues on offer at Kempton but Roger Varian’s Frankel filly Ambrosia (3.15) is bred to be rather useful and should be able to shed the maiden tag at the belated fourth time of asking under Andrea Atzeni.

The selection made a promising return earlier in the month at Salisbury, beaten a short head in a competitive looking maiden, and should improve with the cobwebs now blown away.

The classic generation have a good record in the 7f handicap and I expect Sir Titan (4.15) to go close from the less than ideal draw in stall ten.

Marcus Tregoning’s unexposed three-year-old made a winning handicap debut over a mile at Windsor, and narrowly failed to follow-up from a 2lb higher mark on ground softer than ideal at Glorious Goodwood. The handicapper has raised him a further 4lb but that is negated by the 5lb weight-for-age allowance, and he is a confident selection to claim a third career success under Steve Drowne.

Another horses progressing at a rate of knots in handicap company is Anna Medici (3.45) who is unpenalised for winning an apprentice handicap last time out at Wolverhampton, and is evidently better than a 59-rated handicapper. The selection is up just 9lb for winning his last three and should complete the four-time with Luke Morris replacing 5lb apprentice Manuel Fernandes in the plate.

There’s some regally-bred fillies on display in the Yarmouth opener, where Wild Illusion (4.40) gets the thumbs up to make a winning debut under James Doyle. The daughter of Dubawi is related to plenty of winners for the boys in blue and with Group 1 entries to her name is clearly held in high regard by trainer Charlie Appleby.

Seyasah (6.10) remains a maiden after seven starts but has been unlucky to bump into one in both starts this term, finishing second in handicaps at Leicester and Doncaster, and will be suited by the drop in grade. Trainer Chris Wall’s string remain in good form and she can hopefully make it eighth time lucky under returning pilot Ted Durcan.

They go at Newton Abbot was Coeur Tantre (6.30) is unopposable after doing column readers a favour last week over course and distance. Anthony Honeyball’s unexposed six-year-old landed an almighty touch under Aidan Coleman just six days ago and is a confident selection to defy a 7lb penalty.

Coleman partners Strongly Suggested in the feature 2m 4f Handicap Chase, who is now just 1lb higher than his last winning mark. He would warrant support should the market speak in his favour, however preferences lies instead with Honkeytonktennessee (7.00) for brothers Dan and Harry Skelton. He jumped like a stag when bolting-up last time out at Stratford and appears well-treated despite a 11lb hike at the weights.

For all you racing needs check out BetVictor.com or follow us on Twitter @BetVictor.com.