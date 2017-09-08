Amazing Michelle must go close for Fahey in the opener

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

A field of 12 have been declared for the feature of the Flat season at Haydock with July Cup winner Harry Angel the 2/1 favourite with BetVictor to claim a second successive Group 1 success io tomorrow’s Haydock Sprint Cup. We mentioned the Richard Fahey pair of runners attracting support earlier in the week and, with the ground currently described as ‘good-to-soft’ and only likely to get softer, BetVictor have cut Growl and Kimberella to 25/1 from 33s respectively.

Fahey has placed his horses brilliantly this season, and should enjoy further success across the country this afternoon. The Musley Bank yard have five runners this afternoon at Haydock and a further pair at Musselburgh and Newcastle. Fahey has sent out just three winners from 51 runners at the track this season, but must go close with Amazing Michelle in the opening maiden over a mile.

The well-bred filly should handle conditions better than most however, preference lies instead with Cavatina (1.50) for the in-form yard of William Haggas. The daughter of first season sire Lethal Force made an eye-catching debut last month at Kempton and, with the benefit of experience, should shed the maiden tag at the second attempt under stable jockey Pat Cosgrave.

Connections can double-up with Forever in Love (2.25) for Cheveley Park Stud in the 6f Maiden. By Dutch Art, and out of a Pivotal mare, she is bred to relish cut in the ground and is taken to build upon two promising efforts I Lingfield maidens on the all-weather. The selection is likely to improve for the application of a first-time visor and make it third time lucky under the excellent Richard Kingscote.

Kingscote must go close aboard Star of Rory (5.20) in the finale for boss Tom Dascombe. The selection made a winning debut on soft ground at the track last season, but struggled with a difficult handicap mark thereafter.

He was second in the Listed Ascendant Stakes at the corresponding meeting 12 months ago, and went up to a mark of 98 thereafter. He has been dropped 11lb by the handicapper thereafter, and he can reward each-way support in first-time headgear.

The form of Magical Dreamer (3.35)’s recent runner-up effort was franked by Guishan winning upped in grade at Hamilton in the week, and he looks well treated for the 5f Handicap under regular partner Daniel Muscatt.

The three-year-old has relatively few miles on the clock, winning two of his six career starts. He has the potentially to be better than his mark of 81 suggests and should continue the fine form of the James Fanshawe yard, dropping down in trip for the 5f Handicap.

Ascot’s two-day September meeting starts with a seven-race card and promising juveniles in the opening three maiden races. The most exciting two-year-old on display looks to be Roger Charlton’s Herculean (2.40), a full brother to Group 3 winner Fair Eva and fancied to emulate her sister and make a winning debut under Ryan Moore.

The pair combine with Maths Prize in the 1m Classified Stakes who is respected for Her Majesty the Queen however, Fire Brigade (3.15) in unopposable after going up just 6lb for bolting-up last time out at Haydock. Michael Bell’s gelding won’t be inconvenienced by any further rain and boasts leading claims under Champion Jockey elect Silvestre de Sousa.

SDS partners secret Art for William Knight in the Mile Handicap, who boasts each-way claims on the best of his old form. Unexposed three-year-olds have a great record in the race historically, Aclaim winning en-route to group success thereafter, and I can see Eagle Creek (5.00) doing similar for Simon Crisford. The son of Raven’s Pass was unfortunate to bump into one last time out at Pontefract on his handicap debut, and should remain competitive from an unrevised mark.

Sir Mark Prescott’s filly Codicil (3.25) remains unbeaten after three starts and can complete the four-timer under Luke Morris at Newcastle. A 3lb rise looks lenient for last month’s Windsor success and she can continue her upward curve on her return to the all-weather surface.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com and follow @BetVictorRacing on Twitter.