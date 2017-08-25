Aljujalah should take all the beating at Chelmford

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

There are just 24 left in the St Leger at the latest forfeit stage with Irish Derby winner Capri the 7/2 joint-favourite with Sir Michael Stoute’s Glorious Goodwood scorer Crystal Ocean.

Both colts are unproven over the trip however, winning the latest races over a mile and a half, and Stradivarius looks a very fair price at 4/1 with BetVictor to complete the hat-trick after his impressive success over staying trips at Royal Ascot and then Glorious Goodwood; lowering the colours of Gold Cup winner Big Orange at the latter.

St Leger prices from BetVictor: Crystal Ocean 7/2, Capri 7/2, Stradivarius 4/1, Defoe 7/1, 10/1 Bar

Andrea Atzeni was in the plate for both successes and has a terrific record in the race, winning two of the last three renewals, and should enjoy a fruitful trip to Chelmsford Park this afternoon.

Atzeni rides Aljujalah (2.50) for boss Roger Varian and should take all the beating in the 7f Conditions Stakes. The selection was narrowly beaten last time out in a competitive handicap at Haydock and, officially clear on ratings, is respected upped in grade.

The run from Godolphin’s Golden Goal (1.50) was too bad to be true here earlier in the month, and he is chanced to bounce back stepping up in trip to a mile for the boys in blue.

The colt had previously won both starts at the track, and was fancied to complete the hat-trick from just a 3lb higher mark. Apprentice jockey Paddy Piley takes off a useful 5lb and he is a confident selection to bounce back and claim a third course success.

Godolphin can complete doubles with Mobbhij (4.50) in the finale, with the Saeed bin Suroor trained colt fancied to make a winning debut under Oisin Murphy. The son of New Approach is related to plenty of useful performers and looks ideally placed to make the perfect start under rules.

There is further all-weather action this evening from Wolverhampton where Hyperloop (6.10) should get his head in front under Pat Cosgrave.

William Haggas’ well-bred colt has placed on all three career starts and has been unlucky to bump into one in competitive maidens at Windsor and Chelmsford. He should improve for the step up in trip and is a confident selection to shed the maiden tag at the fourth time of asking.

The Haggas yard must similarly go close with Tirania (4.00) in the Musselburgh feature 7f Handicap under Paul Mulrennan.

The form of her runner-up effort earlier in the season was franked by Time Chaser winning upped in grade earlier in the month at Sandown, and after being out-stayed over a mile should relish the drop back in trip. Mark Johnston’s Peach Melba arrives as an odds-on favourite to complete the four-timer after last week’s impressive Lingfield success, and is respected under Joe Fanning, but looks vulnerable under a penalty.

Mulrennan can double-up aboard Quiet Moment (4.35) who can make a winning debut for new trainer Keith Dalgleish.

The selection lost her way for former handler Ben Haslam but looks potentially well-treated from a career-low mark. She is fitted with a first-time hood on her debut for new connections and wouldn’t need to improve significantly to land the 7f Handicap.

The Skelton brothers have several fancied runners on this evening’s card at Sedgefield, where I feel Ashoka (5.30) boasts strong claims in the Novices’ Handicap Chase over an extended two miles.

The selection was touted as one of the yard’s leading juvenile hurdlers last season, before disappointing at Kempton’s two-day King George meeting. If the original vibes are correct then he must prove better than a 120-rated animal and is a confident selection to make a winning chase debut under Harry Skelton.

