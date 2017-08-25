A return to best form can see Midterm reverse the placings at Epsom

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor to preview the day’s racing.

An excellent four days at York with Enable’s Yorkshire Oaks win the personal highlight. The filly is now Even money at BetVictor for the Arc at Chantilly next month although I thought Cracksman’s Great Voltigeur success marked him down as the best three-year-old colt in Europe over 12f furlongs irrespective of his defeats at Epsom and the Curragh.

Five cards in Britain this Bank Holiday Monday including at Epsom where there is a fascinating ten-furlong Conditions Stakes. David Simcock considered Fierce Impact a decent prospect earlier in the season, but the colt has not beaten a horse home in his last two starts – he won’t be a colt for much longer if he continues to disappoint!

Mount Logan ran his best race of the season when runner up at Haydock last time, but his best form is on good or softer ground and I hope to see Midterm (4.20) reverse Newmarket form with the Roger Varian trained runner on this faster ground. The selection is bred in the pink and was not beaten far in the Champion Stakes last October – a return to that sort of form will make him very hard to beat.

The unbeaten High End (4.55) makes his turf debut having won both all-weather starts at Chelmsford and Wolverhampton when he made all under today’s young apprentice. The gelded son of Dubawi has been raised 9lbs for that latest success and it should be noted that he holds an entry in a valuable 10f handicap at Newbury next month.

Wordiness did us a favour at Pontefract last time but a 6lbs rise makes it difficult for this nine-year-old at Chepstow and I hope to see Sleep Easy (4.00) improve on his first start on the level since September 2015.

The selection was beaten 5L behind Taws over todays C&D earlier in the month when jockey Robert Winston didn’t give him too hard a ride. That kindness can pay off this afternoon.

The listed Champion Two Year Old Trophy is the highlight at Ripon and the recent C&D winner Lake Volta (4.30) who has won his last two including over C&D earlier in the month. The selection has had three quick runs for Mark Johnston but he looked a Group class animal last time and has a decent draw in stall six of eight.

Jim Crowley rides Musical Terms (5.05) for Her Majesty The Queen whose last three runners have finished 1st, 1st and 2nd all in Pattern company.

The selection is taken to improve that record albeit in less exalted company having shaped as if a modest maiden was within his company when meeting trouble in running at Yarmouth last time. Indeed, I would hope the champion jockey makes plenty of use of his mount from stall one.

There is a terrific Handicap Chase at Cartmel and the sound-jumping Bagad Bihoue must go close for Sam Twiston-Davies and Paul Nicholls. Whilst the rest of Britain is due to be baked in sunshine there are showers forecast for the Lake District, however, and the half-mile run in might not suit a horse whose greatest asset is his jumping.

Wisty (3.30) has won both starts over C&D, receives 12lbs from the top-weight and would not be inconvenienced if the ground deteriorated. The Martin Todhunter yard were out of luck at their local track on Saturday but will be hoping for a better show from their eight-year-old.

I’m a big fan of Jamie Snowden’s Fact Of The Matter but he is another who wouldn’t want too much rain and I think the veteran Rebel Rebellion (4.05) can reverse Bangor form with The Clock Leary on the revised terms and also the extra distance of today’s race.

The last of three fascinating handicap chases and this can go to another Nicholls-trained runner making the long journey up from Somerset courtesy of Orbassa (4.40). The six-year-old is fairly treated on some of him best form since coming over from France and he is likely to have been freshened up by his recent three-month break.

For all the latest odds head to BetVictor.com and follow @BetVictorRacing on Twitter.