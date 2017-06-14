Quinn races to maiden win as TRS Arden close the gap

Alex Quinn scored his first win of the 2017 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost campaign at Croft in a superb one-two finish for TRS Arden.

Oscar Piastri came second for the Banbury team and the TRS Arden duo were starring on the podium again, having finished second and third respectively in the next race.

There’s been so much hard work from both myself and the team to get this victory, I hope it will be the first of many TRS Arden driver Alex Quinn

Meanwhile Olli Caldwell made an excellent debut as the youngest driver to race in Formula 4 by scoring points.

Quinn’s victory came in round 14 before going on to finish third in round 15 behind race winner Linus Lundqvist and Piastri, who took second.

Caldwell just missed out on a Ford F4 Challenge Cup podium despite a superb effort.

The previous day Piastri converted a front row grid slot into a second place finish at a soaking wet Croft while Quinn and Ayrton Simmons brought home more valuable points for TRS Arden.

Piastri’s hat-trick of podiums and Quinn’s win and second place means both drivers have made up ground in the championship heading into the summer break.

Piastri now lies 67.5 points away from top spot in second and Quinn is just 31.5 points further back. Meanwhile Simmons will want to replicate that winning feeling he had at the Brands Hatch season opener and Caldwell will challenge for the Challenge Cup title when TRS Arden’s British F4 campaign resumes at Snetterton in July.

Quinn said: “To leave Croft with a podium and a win gives me a lot of hope for the second half of the season. Although we’ve scored many podiums, we’ve just been caught out by bad luck at times.

“I think things are looking up in the championship now though which is really positive. It means a lot to finally get this first win with TRS Arden. There’s been so much hard work from both myself and the team to get this victory, I hope it will be the first of many.”

Piastri said: “Three podiums out of three is always a good result in one weekend. It would have been nice to get first but I didn’t want to risk it all trying to pass my team-mate.

“The team has done an amazing job. We’ve been fast all weekend regardless of the conditions. We’ve certainly made up some ground on Jamie Caroline in the championship.”

Simmons added: “The second half of the season should be better for us. Its feels like it’s going to be the same as last year, where the fast half was fairly steady and then things really began to take off.”

Caldwell said: “We wanted points and we achieved that. At the next weekend when I’ll be able to qualify we’ll be aiming a bit higher.

“We have done a lot of preparation and all the pieces fell into place, we executed our plan well. I’ve shown that even with limited testing I can be on the pace and I cannot wait for Snetterton.”