Piastri remains in contention for title

Oscar Piastri remains in contention for honours in the F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost.

Piastri leads the TRS Arden charge in second place overall in the standings on 226.5 points. Banbury team-mate Alex Quinn is fifth overall on 174 points, Ayrton Simmons is two places further back while Olli Caldwell is fifth overall in the Ford F4 Challenge Cup after a superb start to his British F4 campaign.

TRS Arden lie second overall in the team standings and there will be plenty of points up for grabs this weekend when the series moves to Knockhill.

Four races are scheduled to take place with round 12 of the championship being moved to Knockhill due to delays in the schedule at Oulton Park earlier in the year.

In the previous round, Piastri converted pole into victory for the second time at Snetterton after a thrilling, race-long single-seater duel of the highest calibre with Carlin’s Logan Sargeant.

Piastri held on under increasing pressure in the second half of the race to take his third win of the season vaulting himself back into title contention, as he made up a large chunk of points on championship leader Jamie Caroline in the drivers’ championship.

Piastri said: “I had to work so hard for that win, Logan kept me on my toes the whole time. I picked up my pace but Logan was able to keep up with me so I’m glad to have held on to that win.

“With [Jamie] Caroline finishing seventh I’ve managed to make up ground on him in the championship. So hopefully we can continue that at Knockhill and get even more wins.”