Whirlwind White hits four as holders cruise through

Banbury have taken another step towards retaining their England Hockey Mixed Trophy.

Kyle White hit four goals as Banbury thumped Surbiton 11-0 on Sunday to book their place in the last eight of the competition.

Banbury got off to a dream start, White stole the ball from a Surbiton defender and opened the scoring inside 15 seconds. Banbury remained in control of the game, enjoying long spells of possession, making their opponents work hard in tough conditions but they could not convert chances into goals.

Resolute defending from the visitors and some fine saves from the Surbiton keeper kept the game a close affair with Banbury adding just two further goals through Steve O’Connor and White in the first half despite creating numerous chances.

After the restart, Banbury continued were they left off in the first period, moving the ball well around the pitch through flowing passing and movement. They were rewarded with O’Connor getting his second goal of the game.

The remainder of the game was all Banbury, O’Connor and White both completed their hat-tricks. White went on to bag a fourth goal while Natasha Nunneley, who proved too quick and elusive for the away side’s defenders, scored from two sharp chances around the penalty spot.

Josh Nunneley slotted the ball into the top corner with a powerful drag-flick but the pick of the goals was a thundering strike from Sam Humphreys, firing into the bottom corner of the net to give her a first goal of the season.

Surbiton did threaten a consolation goal, winning a short corner late in the game. But good work from Banbury’s defensive unit preserved a clean sheet.

Steve O’Connor completed a hat-trick as Banbury II thumped MBBO League champions Slough 8-0 on Saturday.

Banbury rounded off their home regional two fixtures against newly-promoted Slough. From the off it was evident the visitors were not up with the pace or skill that Banbury were able to sustain.

Banbury hit four goals in each half with Adrian Simons (2), Max Grossmith, Tyson Nunneley and Harry Simons also getting on the score sheet.