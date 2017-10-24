Wayfarers turn it around as Banbury find it tough going

Banbury are finding it tough going in the South Clubs Women’s Hockey League.

London Wayfarers inflicted back-to-back defeats on Banbury in Saturday’s division two fixture.

Banbury made a positive start compared to the previous week and the strength of the team’s passing meant they broke through Wayfarers’ defence within the first few minutes of the match.

Despite not being able the convert the short corner opportunities, Banbury broke the deadlock when Natasha Roberts beat the Wayfarers defence for a straight strike.

Banbury kept their composure and set the press well but with two minutes left before halftime, Wayfarers equalised.

After the restart, Banbury started just as well. Although two Banbury players received a green and yellow card, the remaining players worked really hard together and retained possession.

But Wayfarers went ahead and, despite the efforts and attacking strategy from Banbury, there was not enough time to find the equaliser.