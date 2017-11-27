Symons bags a hat-trick as Banbury get set for leaders

Banbury go into Saturday’s clash with South Premier Hockey League leaders Tunbridge Wells right back on form.

Steve Brooker’s side finally returned from one of their long trips to south London with all three division two points following a 7-0 victory at Blackheath & Eltham, where Kieran Symons completed a hat-trick.

We can now look forward to the challenge of playing the leaders with real confidence Banbury manager Steve Brooker

Banbury made a flying start in the first minute when an inspired aerial pass from centre back Josh Nunneley to Joe Allan deep in the opposition half resulted in winning a penalty corner coolly slotted home by Symons for the first of his three goals. For the next 15 minutes, the visitors sparkling hockey produced no more goals before Tyson Nunneley finished yet another sweeping move.

Three minutes later Symons forced in another penalty corner to give Banbury a 3-0 lead at half time.

With no sign of the nerves that have sometimes cost them recently, the visitors continued to dominate the game, wing back Louis Harris crowned a fine performance and complete a superb run the length of the pitch to finish early in the second period.

With Banbury now in overdrive, Symons completed his hat-trick with an open play goal to finish yet another penetrating move. Allan was next in line to score and Steve O’Connor completed the seven-goal rout.

Banbury remain fifth but now look more secure and better placed to move up the table as there are only two points now separating five teams, all chasing leaders Tunbridge Wells.

Brooker said: “We have at last found our scoring sticks to gain a very well deserved away victory and we can now look forward to the challenge of playing the leaders with real confidence. Two more wins and we will be in real contention in the second half of the campaign.”