Simpkins smashes record as season begins to hot up

Jon Simpkins broke the course record in Banbury Star CC’s 15 mile time trial.

Twenty two riders entered the time trial, held over a tough two lap course, which entails two ascents of the Knowle at Edge Hill.

During the season the competition has got stronger and fitter, and all three club records were broken at the event.

Simpkins set the fastest time of 36 minutes 40 seconds, beating the course record set by pro-rider George Pym by 41 seconds. In second place, Simon Kisley set a time of 39.27, which beat his own club record by 48 seconds.

The ever improving Naomi de Pennington set a new women’s club record of 46.51 and finished 13th overall in a strong male dominated field.

Darren Alexander came third in 39.49 followed by Dan Pebody 40.17, Lee Heron 40.57, Jonathan Ward 41.16, Mark Boyles 42.28, Simon Bull 44.05, Andrew Morris 44.15 and Ben Heaney 44.45.

Star members Mark Boyles and Gregor Kelling travelled down to GS Henley Cycling Club on Sunday to compete in their open time trial series.

A field of around 25 riders competed on the ten mile course along the A4 near Maidenhead.

Boyles finished an excellent second overall with a time of 23 minutes 28 seconds behind regular GS Henley pace-setter Martin Cairns. Kelling finished fifth in the road bike category, setting a personal best time for the course of 25.32.