Scrivener is 12th after a tough race

Alex Scrivener was 12th in the girls’ under-15 race at Sunday’s Chiltern Cross Country League fixture at Milton Keynes.

The second round combined with the national Cross Challenge League and featured Great Britain runners Andy Vernon, Gemma Steel and Jess Judd.

In a field of 460 in the senior men’s race, Philip Vincent was first Banbury Harrier home in 245th. In the senior ladies’ race, Michelle Bartlett was 67th and Ros Kelling 80th.

In the under-17/20 ladies’ race Emily Thompson was 39th and Grace Bell 96th while Owen Knox was 70th in the boy’s race.