Scrivener holds on to take bronze

Alex Scrivener secured a bronze medal in the under-15 girls’ race at the Midlands Cross Country Championships at Prestwold on Saturday.

Having gained some confidence from previous races this season, the Banbury Harrier took the race out from the start.

Scrivener led for most of the way alongside national 1500m champion Anna Smith. After a particularly muddy section Scrivener showed her strength and gained a few metres on a downhill section.

But towards the end of the race Mia Atkinson from Charnwood passed the tiring Scrivener, who held on well, and was very pleased with her bronze medal.

Skip Snelson ran a strong race in the under-15 boys’ race but was slightly disappointed with his 16th place finish.

Rosie Weston was 14th in the under-20 women’s race, Reuben Trotter was 49th in the under-17 men’s race and Tilly Lainchbury was 77th in the under-13 girls’ race.

With another two years in this age group, and testing herself out on a longer course than she is used to, that was still a promising result for Lainchbury.

Brackley & District Running Club recently continued their inter-club handicap competition on Saturday.

Claire Frogley, Maxine Sutton and Suzanne Bass-Twitchell produced personal bests at the Buckingham Park Run.

The next combined club handicap and championship race will be this month’s undulating Slaughters Valentines 10k.