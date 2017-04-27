Scrivener flies in after Vienna run

Banbury Harrier Alex Scrivener had the huge honour of being selected to race for the South East in Sunday’s Virgin London Mini Marathon.

Six athletes from each age category were selected based on their form from the winter cross country season for a much coveted place, racing three miles through the capital on the last stages of the official London Marathon course.

The race took place early in the morning before the start of the official marathon and it was a tall ask for Scrivener, who only flew in the night before, having competed in the Vienna Mini Marathon where she was second over 4.2k. But she still completed Sunday’s course in 17:59 minutes.

Younger sister Frankie Scrivener also competed in Vienna, coming fourth for her age category in the 2k road race.

Cherwell Runners & Joggers produced some fine performances in Sunday’s London Marathon.

First home was Steve Round in 2:50.46, next home was super-vet Ian Thomas in 2:53.16. Simon Piper clocked 2:57.44 while Kevin Northam came home in 3:14.58.

Jeffrey Trybus followed him in 3:29.15, just behind was Richard Budd in 3:30.37 while Adam Wallace clocked 3:41.56.

First of the ladies home was Dawn Osborne in 3:42.40. Next in line was Shaun Mullins in 3:49.58 and Ila Pearson was the next lady home in 4:00.09, Sue Hirst finished in 4:10.46, Claire Stratford clocked 4:26.42 while David Osborne completed the line-up in 4:42.29.

Gareth Bowden led five Brackley & District Running Club members home in Sunday’s London Marathon.

Bowden clocked 2:55:06 while Dawn Breward ran a personal best of 3:2.23. Ian Marriot recorded 3:20.47 and Kirsty Hambleton clocked 3:22.24.

Iain Brown won entry via the BDRC club place and, despite injuries in training, finished in 4:31.24.