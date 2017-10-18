Scivener leads the way for Harriers

Alex Scrivener produced the best run of the day for Banbury Harriers in the opening Chiltern Cross Country League fixture.

Despite coming back from an injury-hit build-up to the fixture at Shotover, Scrivener led the girls’ under-15 race out and ran with confidence. She just felt the missed training towards the end of the race and had to settle for third place but first division two club athlete.

The veteran ladies team again showed great team spirit with Michelle Bartlett leading them home in 15th place. Ros Kelling 19th, Lisa Ansell 29th and Rebecca Biegel 50th earned Harriers the fourth vet team place and a bronze medal.

Harriers also got off to a good start with eighth place in the senior men’s category despite most of the team being in the veteran age group.

An under-par Tim Wright came home in 19th, followed by Simon Pritchard 45th, Philip Vincent 53rd, Phil Coy 83rd, Jonny Carruthers 89th, Neil Frape 111st, Glyn Pritchard 112 and Neil Forbes, returning to competitive running, in 116th.

Frankie Scrivener came 24th in the under-11 race, Tilly Lainchbury was 17th in the under-13 race, Jasper Bell was 20th in the under-15 race, Katie Pamphlett – running as an under-17 despite still being an under-15 athlete – was a very creditable 13th and Grace Bell 20th.

A handful of Cherwell Runners & Joggers were well spread on Sunday.

The first Birmingham International Marathon that has taken place for several years took place with the more regular and familiar Great Birmingham half marathon.

In the full marathon, Kevin Northam finished in a time of three hours ten minutes and 29 seconds. Next home was Simon Piper in 3:13.20 followed by Kurt Trinder in 3:37.27 and Rachel Piper in 3:39.57.

Meanwhile, in the Great Birmingham half marathon, Clare Curnow finished in 1:50.13 and David Burke in 1:56.03.

Glenys Logan went up to the Manchester half marathon and recorded a great time of 1:59.53 while Warren Harrison went down to Frieth Hill near Marlow for a hilly and testing 10k and came home in 48.43 minutes.