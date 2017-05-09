Rowett completes double as Harriers make strong start

Alfie Rowett completed the double as Banbury Harriers made a strong start to their Midland Track & Field Athletics campaign.

The division six fixture for the senior athletes produced several podium finishes for the Banbury club at Sutton-in-Ashfield athletics track.

In the sprints, Rowett completed a double in the 400m in a time of 51.7 seconds and in the 100m with 11.1 seconds, as well as taking third place in the javelin with a throw of 33.33m.

Sam Hook came first in the 100m B race with a time of 11.7s while in the throws he recorded 10.15m to win the shot putt, 27.33m in the javelin and third place in the long jump with a leap of 5.86m. Felix Noble managed to grab second in the 100m with 11.8s and third in the 200m with 24.6s.

Helen Dubber continued the success on the track with first place in the 100m hurdles with 20.3s and then ran 14.4s in the 100m while Jess Lay took first place in the B race 100m hurdles with 19.9s.

Lay continued her good performances in the field events with first place in the shot putt with 10.84m and B string hammer with 21.83m. Lay also managed a third place in the 400m hurdles to round of her day with several personal bests.

Elsewhere in both track and field, Rebecca Scott had to be content with a string of second places across the board. They came in the 200m, javelin, long jump and high jump, plus a new pb in the javelin of 22.66m.

Jess Cherry won the shot putt with 10.84m and javelin with 21.73m, on top of a third place in the hammer. Charlie Shepard went on to win both the A string discus with 30.25m and B string shot putt with 7.75m.

Philip Vincent brought up the rear on the track with a third place in the 400m hurdles with a time of 78.6 and strong positions in the 2000m steeple chase, 5000m and 800m.

It was a very successful day with points from all athletes across the board and a good sign for Midland League events to come this summer.

Dawn Osborne and Jeffrey Trybus were the winners of the Cherwell Runners & Joggers’ Grand Prix series.

The races covered various distances and ran from April 2016 to March this year.

Senior Ladies winner was Dawn Osborne and Men’s was Jeffrey Trybus.

Both awards were presented by Kelly Gutteridge, who was in charge of the Grand Prix series, and is off to Mallorca to take part in the Half Ironman challenge later this month.